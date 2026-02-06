5 Takeaways from Fall Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Transferring to a new school in an entirely different part of the state, midway through my undergraduate career, was an adjustment in itself. However, we are not here to discuss the adjustment; we are here to discuss the lessons learned, the takeaways, if you will.

Takeaway #1

We are NOT in the “757” Tidewater area anymore; we are in the mountains of Virginia. There isn’t a beach just down the road or a loud urbanized downtown. Hills and mountains are steep and driving is quiet with no buildings for miles. Don’t get me wrong, the Downtown Blacksburg scene is busy and bustling in its own small-town way. Students and community members are enjoying the restaurants and stores that line Main Street every evening, and the bus does make its rounds. However, it is much calmer in comparison to nearly every one of the Seven Cities as multiple areas are constantly lively and swarming with people at any time of day.

Takeaway #2

Continuing with the environmental setting, it is cold. The 757 is good for having all four seasons in one day or being 80 degrees and humid for a week in December and January, then immediately switching to below freezing for the rest of the season. Unlike Blacksburg, the seasons seemed to be on track. August through November Fall was comfortable with consistent temperatures and winds, then in December and January, we had some snowfall and winter became prominent. I will admit that I have acquired my fair share of free blankets from various events, so at least winter is warm and cozy.

Takeaway #3

Maybe I didn’t need everything I packed and brought to my dorm? There have definitely been some nights when I have been sitting in my room and staring at all of my belongings, and thought, “I guess I didn’t need that after all.” Who knows, we still have a few more months in the academic year, maybe my overpacking and “just-in-case” things will become necessary.

Takeaway #4

Sickness is bound to happen. I was fortunate enough to not fall victim to the infamous “Hokie Plague”, a certain period during the fall semester when many people start becoming ill. My method? Immunity vitamins, water and hand sanitizer. I knew that by moving, my immune system would be tested, so I started preparing it since move-in day. I may have had a runny nose during the weather transition to the cold, but nothing that stuck around. During lectures and exams, you would hear those sudden bursts of coughing and that was a reminder enough to wash your hands!

Takeaway #5

Keeping up relationships is hard. Whether it was past or new, family or friends, platonic or romantic. I love my family. They are absolutely my biggest and best support system. But, missing them became more present than I thought it would. My daily text messages became weekly because I was drowning in academics and work (Sorry, mom). Keeping up with friends from home was hard, too. Consumed by being at school and work as young adults, it was hard to keep up with each other, even when home from break. As for new relationships, trying to make them brought their own challenges. That person I met at an event during the first week of school, will I ever talk to them again? Not sure. Underneath it all, I remind myself of something one of my sisters taught me, which was that you have friends for a reason, for a season and for life. As a young adult, maintaining friendships is hard. Will we be just classmates, or will we hang out outside of class? I have come to terms with the fact that it is okay to “lose” some relationships. Friends may come and go, but the pictures hanging in my dorm remind me of the people who will always support me, my family.

The first semester away from home taught me many things, from academics to my social life. These experiences (plus more) have made me excited and motivated to finish undergrad as a Hokie. Let’s Go…