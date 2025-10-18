My Adjustment to the Virginia Tech Four-Year Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My four-year university journey didn’t begin like the typical straight-out-of-high-school experience.

I started at a community college in the same city where I went to high school, spending two years there before earning my Associate of Science degree. Now, I’ve transferred to Virginia Tech to complete my undergraduate studies.

Moving in during the same week as the first-year freshmen was an interesting experience. Whenever I introduced myself, people often assumed I was a freshman too. They’d offer advice on how to “do college,” which I politely brushed off—I already knew how to manage my time, handle 8 a.m. classes, and study effectively. What I really wanted, though, was social advice.

Over the past two months at Virginia Tech, I’ve been in constant awe of my surroundings—from the abundance of campus events to the size of the classes and the vibrancy of the student culture. The fact that there’s a mobile app just to keep track of everything happening on campus says it all: there’s truly no way to be bored here.

Even while taking two orientation-style, beginner courses, I’m still discovering new resources every day. And can we take a moment to talk about class sizes? I knew that attending a large university meant bigger lectures, but I was still amazed to find myself in classes with over 100 or even 200 students. As a junior, I expected smaller, major-focused classes, but instead, my introductory and general education courses are filled to the brim—something that continues to fascinate me.

My biggest surprise has been the student dynamics at Virginia Tech. From the wide range of clubs and activities to the constant stream of events and the welcoming atmosphere itself, everything feels alive. Walking across the Drillfield and seeing students relaxing on blankets, passing by quads where volleyball courts are filled with energetic players, attending Saturday football games at Lane Stadium, or witnessing the tailgate traditions—all of it captures the spirit of the school. Even the “late-night” walks to Dietrick, where freshmen end their nights with ice cream and chicken tenders around the fire pits, create a feeling of warmth and belonging that makes this campus feel like home.

Even though I am academically a junior, all of these experiences—both those I’ve had and those still to come—feel like my freshman year. I used to feel sad about missing out on those early college moments, but being part of the Hokie Transfer Community has changed that. It’s made me feel truly connected, as if I’ve been a part of Virginia Tech for all three years. That’s the true magic of this school.