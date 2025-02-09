3 Romance-Filled Reads To Set The Valentine’s Day Mood 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

Valentine’s Day is just a heartbeat away, and nothing says “in love” like a good romance book. Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or it’s complicated, there’s a romance-filled read for everyone. February calls for stories that elicit a loving, sensual atmosphere.

Whether you’re seeking a grumpy billionaire, a cozy romance, or a timeless classic, here are three books that will sweep you off your feet — and probably make you cry.

Terms & Conditions – Lauren Asher The second story of Lauren Asher's Dreamland Billionaires series follows Declan, the oldest brother who can't help but bask in his broodiness, and Iris, his doting assistant who often forgets that she matters too. When a fake marriage forces them to become much closer than any boss and assistant should, tension and unspoken feelings bubble to the surface. If "grumpy-meets-sunshine" and forced proximity tropes are your jam, then, just like me, you'll finish this book in two days. "We're only as strong as our biggest fear…Embrace your fears and grow from them or spend the rest of your life fighting them at every turn."

― Lauren Asher, Terms and Conditions Normal People – Sally Rooney Follow Marianne and Connell through a bumpy journey as they try to navigate first love, friendship, and personal growth over the time span of high school and college. Their on-again, off-again relationship truly captures the raw, complicated mess of a situationship — rooted in miscommunication, class differences, and an overwhelming emotional connection. Rooney's raw writing style will have your heart aching all while your heart is yearning. If you love a good cry, then Normal People is the book for you — and, to make it worse, the show is also available on Hulu with Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones. "I bet you'd pretend not to know me if we bumped into each other.

I would never pretend not to know you, Connell.”

― Sally Rooney, Normal People Pride & Prejudice – Jane Austen The timeless tale of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet needs little to no introduction. The slow burn from enemies to lovers is truly what makes it such a beloved classic that cannot be topped. While it may be set in 18th-century England, Austen's themes still resonate with me today. Whether you love enemies-to-lovers or hate it, Pride & Prejudice is a must-read for anyone wanting to experience the original slow-burn magic. "Till this moment I never knew myself."

― Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

With these three romances-filled reads, you’re all set to soar on Cupid’s arrow. So, settle in, light a candle, and follow your heart, and let these stories sweep you off of your feet for this Valentine’s Day season. Happy reading!