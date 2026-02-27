Two months into 2026…how I’m keeping up with New Years resolutions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New Year’s is always a time when people want to try and start fresh, “New Year, New Me.” I have been guilty of it in the past. Then, those resolutions and ideas you try to form may start to fall apart right about now. I get it, sticking to something new can be hard.

I have tried to make resolutions, but I realize very quickly that I am in over my head. I’ve heard that habits take at least 30 days to stick, so why haven’t my resolutions stuck in those years when I made them this far? I may never know. What I have come to learn is that it is the small goals. I have started trying to do smaller but achievable things that make a difference. Things I can keep up with instead of jumping into a big lifestyle change overnight. There have also been times when I decide on a random Wednesday in the middle of summer to switch things up. So, by that logic, you don’t have to start something at the beginning of the year. Start it when it feels right; maybe you’ll be more prone to follow through on it.

Have you ever looked at your closet and said, “I’ll get to it,” or “I would get rid of some stuff, but I don’t know where to start.” Well, for the past two years, I have found a successful clothing purge method. What I do is turn my hangers on New Year’s Eve and then, as you wear clothing, put the hanger back properly. By the end of the year, you see which clothes you have worn and which ones you haven’t. I like that method because it is a small way to get through that task you have been wanting to accomplish for years. There were some clothes that I didn’t wear but I was sure I would need them at some point, and I did. If you can’t part that easily, continue doing this trick and then you’ll see you haven’t touched that dress in two years, and so on. So, then you really should donate it. (Always donate, don’t just toss them out to the trash)

Another resolution I always notice is exercising more. I will admit that it was mine, but the snow in January really dampened my will to do it, and school gyms are crowded during the times I want to go. So, something small that I have opted for instead is walking more. Instead of hopping on the bus around campus every chance I get, I walk. I originally intended to get into running as some more exercise in the mornings, but again, it has been snowy and icy all semester. That is why I have just done more walking. I am still proud of myself for increasing my exercise even by a little bit.

The other little goal I set for myself was just eating healthier or trying new foods where I can. Living on campus, I am tempted to get the same thing repeatedly, and maybe some unhealthier choices like pizza and chicken tenders. I figured, why force myself on a diet, when as a busy college student, I am struggling to find time to eat. I didn’t need the added pressure of finding specific foods nearby. So, with that I now just find the healthiest option where I am. Chic-fil-a? Grilled nuggets instead of breaded. Caffeine intake? Add less sugar and opt for sugar-free flavors. Little things like that are ways that I am able to fulfill a resolution while still having my favorite things.

I know resolutions are hard to just jump straight into, so try easing into them instead. I plan on getting into running when the weather warms up, but for now, I will be walking everywhere on campus with my sugar-free caffeine.