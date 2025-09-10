10 Ways to Romanticize Your Fall Semester at VT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With new classes, timetables, and perhaps even too many Canvas notifications, the beginning of a new semester can be daunting. However, fall is also one of the most charming and comfortable seasons in Blacksburg. There are a lot of small ways to make your daily routine seem like something from a Pinterest board if you take the time to look around. Here are seven simple methods to remember why being a Hokie in the fall feels so different and to romanticize your time at Virginia Tech.

Morning Coffee at Deet’s Place – Nothing says cozy semester vibes like grabbing a latte and a bakery treat before class.

Watch the Sunrise on the Drillfield – Wake up early once in a while and let the sunrise set the tone for your day.

Take a Scenic Walk on the Huckleberry Trail – The leaves changing in Blacksburg are unreal, make time to see them.

Romanticize Studying at Newman Library – Pick a sunny window spot, light academia playlist in your earbuds, and suddenly it feels like a movie.

Dress for the Aesthetic – Pull out your fall sweaters, boots, and Hokie-colored sweaters— campus is your runway.

Do a Picnic on the Drillfield – Grab some friends, a blanket, and some Hokie Grill Chick-fil-A (or Deet’s pastries) for a cozy hangout.

Take Yourself on a Blacksburg Date – Solo coffee shop study sesh or dinner downtown = main character energy.

Get Lost in Lane Stadium on a Game Day – Fall football is peak Hokie culture; soak it in with your people.

Capture the Campus Foliage – Take pictures of Burruss framed by orange leaves it’s giving postcard.

Romanticize the Little Routines – Whether it’s walking to class with your headphones in or journaling before bed, find beauty in the small, everyday Hokie moments.

Whether it’s getting coffee at Deet’s, watching the sunset on the Drillfield, or simply taking in the leaves while strolling to class, fall at Virginia Tech has a way of elevating even the most hectic days. It’s simple to become engrossed in routines and homework, but taking the time to enjoy these small moments makes the semester feel much more significant.

And welcome home to the freshmen. You’ll learn more quickly than you anticipate, including how to navigate McBryde. You have four years of Hokie magic ahead of you, so enjoy every moment of Blacksburg in the fall.