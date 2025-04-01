The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The world of reality tv is a slippery slope in terms of reality, what is real and what is preformative for the cameras. With that being said, Vanderpump Rules is the most entertaining reality TV show I’ve ever watched. If you’re chronically online, like I am, you might’ve heard about the scandal in 2023. I don’t want to spoil anything for people who may not know, but it shook the online world, and the moment I saw what had happened, I needed to watch it.

When the show first aired in 2013, it followed a group of servers and bartenders who worked at a popular restaurant in West Hollywood, California called SUR. There were seven cast members when it started, and throughout the years it evolved with new people coming and some people leaving the show. The restaurant is owned by Lisa Vanderpump, an icon who started her TV career on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Although I didn’t know anything about Ms. Vanderpump, prior to watching Vanderpump Rules, I loved her the minute I saw her on my screen. She’s witty and British so it makes for a perfect combination of funny remarks while remaining powerful in her boss position.

Reality TV is a way to escape your own reality and see what life is like for others. Yes, you see the privilege that pretty people have when it comes to living in California. You also see psychotic individuals cussing out their manager because they want to smoke a cigarette instead of work. There’s even a girl slapping her best friend for sleeping with her ex-boyfriend. It’s a perfect mix of wanting to be like them while taking a step back and seeing the chaos that comes with a life like theirs.

Stassi Schroeder was the queen bee when the show first aired and I loved every minute of it. She was a scary person to watch on TV at first. How she described the people around her was so cynical and original that I just couldn’t not like her. When she called herself the devil in the first episode, I knew I was going to be obsessed with her.

Throughout the years of them being on the show, they were friends, enemies and there was new drama every time I blinked. When I finally finished the last season, I realized how much growth everyone had throughout their journey on the show. Although there was drama till the very end, it felt like a full circle moment to see the 20 something year olds I watched in the first season evolve into (mostly) amazing adults.

If you want to fully dive into a show that’ll make you question how these individuals are even friends with each other, in the most entertaining way possible, I strongly recommend Vanderpump Rules. Even though they won’t be continuing the Vanderpump Rules original cast, Lisa Vanderpump is coming out with a new cast. I’m excited to see if it’ll even compare to the chaotic turmoil that was in the first eleven seasons.