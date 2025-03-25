The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love asking friends and mentors where they get their news—whether it’s social media, a podcast, or a trusted news station. It’s so important to gather insights from a variety of sources. One of my favorite questions to ask fellow creatives is where they find inspiration—the answers are always so unique.

Lately, I’ve been compiling a collection of my all-time favorite pieces of media across different categories—a personal go-to guide to help me (and my girls) recenter whenever needed. Here’s a curated list that will hopefully continue to grow!

Girl advice (when you need a virtual girlfriend)

Call Her Daddy Okay, I know Alex Cooper is a hot topic amongst social media from her time at Barstool BUT I’m obsessed with her podcast. I started listening to her in the last year or so and she interviews celebrities and other relevant people to discuss relationships, mental health, celebrity drama and so much more. She’s so hilarious to listen to, she has compelling stories and asks the burning questions that we all want to hear. I’m proudly part of the Daddy Gang. Anything Goes If you know social media then you must know Emma Chamberlain. This girl has been everywhere since 2017 and now she has a podcast! She talks about “anything” from rocky relationships to social media friendships and she simply speaks about what is on her mind that day. It’s comforting because she keeps it real and authentic which her fans love. Big Emma Chamberlain stan since 2017.

Fashion News (this is important):

Business of Fashion (BOF) is essential to keep up with for retail news and anything in the fashion industry regarding sustainability, technology, marketing, fashion week, etc. Getting an email subscription from BOF is so useful if you’re studying fashion or just want to keep up with the industry. Nothing else to really say other than this is your fashion news station! Diet Prada is an Instagram account dedicated to pop culture and fashion news through a Gen Z lens. It’s funny and to the point which viewers love. It’s become a place I go to following any event like the Grammy’s or fashion week. It’s definitely worth a follow if you want to keep up with celebrity news, fashion and politics- the holy trinity!

Self Doubt (because we all go there sometimes)

The Law of the Garbage Truck book by David J Pollay. If I start describing the book it’lll start sounding really cheesy, but I swear this book helped me change my mindset back in 2020. My psychology teacher made us read this book and do the prompts in order to reflect and understand that when people “dump their garbage” on you it’s not personal. The lessons in the book shift your mindset to let negativity pass you by without doubting your abilities or affecting your mood. TedTalk “Confidence is a Choice: Real Science. Superhero impact.” TedTalks are so underrated, this has been the OG podcast since the 1980s. Their website offers motivational speeches about a million different topics from authors, psychologists, researchers and so much more. They can be very entertaining, especially this one about confidence. Whenever you’re doubting yourself or need a boost of confidence, listen to this TedTalk which highlights how confidence is something you can learn.

Alright ladies these are just a few of my favorite pieces of media for a range of topics. Whether you need a pop culture update, fashion business news or a podcast to destress, I hope you resonate with one of my references. I’m always searching for new podcasters and Instagram accounts to add to my bible, so let me know what your favorites are!