How to Thrive (Not Survive) This Winter

Oh, winter- the season of dry skin, dark mornings, and dreaming about summer. We’re officially back for the spring semester, adjusting back to busy school schedules all the while it’s cold and miserable outside. Some of us are plagued with seasonal depression more than others but nonetheless, the freezing commute to classes isn’t exactly inspiring. The spring semester always drags because the months are long and the days are short but fear no more, I’ve compiled a list of remedies to beat the winter blues.

Start the day practicing gratitude (instead of cursing your alarm)

Each morning when my alarm goes off and it’s still dark outside, my first instinct is to throw my phone across the room and pretend I never heard it. Instead, I try to give myself a game plan of what I want to accomplish in the morning before I bundle up and head outside. I make myself a warm cup of tea to sip on while I do my makeup and sit in the silence of the morning. Practicing gratitude is a life changing habit that I prioritize each day. The blissful morning is a great opportunity to take advantage of undisturbed time and make a mental note of all the things that you are grateful for. It puts your mind in a positive headspace and changes your outlook on the “negatives” such as braving the wind and cold outside.

Putting Love Into Your Cooking (Because You Deserve More Than Ramen Noodles)

Nothing is better than coming home after a long day of classes and homework than to a hot homemade meal. Cooking doesn’t have to be a daunting task or feel like a chore during the winter seasons. The trick? Plan your recipes out for the week, grocery shop and make it easy for yourself to whip up a healthy and comforting meal. You taste the difference when you put effort into cooking a meal for yourself and you appreciate it so much more. When you really need motivation, invite your roommate or friends to come over and turn it into a dinner party. Win-win.

Exercising (Even When Your Warm Cocoon Is Calling Your Name)

Okay, I’ll be honest- I haven’t been making the walk to the gym the past two months as much as I should. But that hasn’t stopped me from moving my body as much as possible. Exercising is so important for your physical and mental health- even more so during the winter when vitamin D is low and serotonin levels are running on fumes. There are so many different slow workouts to gently move your body indoors like pilates, yoga and stretching- anything that gets your blood flowing without going out in the bitter cold. And if all else fails? Grab your roommate, blast some music and dance around your apartment. Movement is movement, right?

Self- Tan (Fake It Till You Make It)

My last tip may seem vain but it makes me feel so much better when I self tan! It’s my ultimate secret weapon for bringing my skin back to life when the icy cold weather is stripping me of a tan. My fair skin is so pale in the winter so moussing on a tan every two weeks gives me the bronzed glow I crave. I’m so much more confident the morning after I wash off my tan. My favorite brand is b.tan because it has violet undertones which do not wash off orange at all. Trust me on this winter hack, it makes a huge difference.

I hope these tips make the bitter winter months a bit more bearable and help you find ways to embrace this season. Life doesn’t have to be dull during these quiet and chilly months. Romanticize this time with acts of self-care, people who uplift your spirit and treating yourself when motivation is low. Spend time with family and friends and prioritize socialization during these months of isolation. While daylight is short and the nights are long- don’t stop the party!