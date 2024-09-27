Fall 2024: Silly to Sophisticated in Fashion and Beauty Trends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As September is coming to an end, it’s time to identify all of the new trends for this upcoming fall season. All over social media we are seeing burgundy, suede, leather and everything cheetah! From high-end luxury brands to Target, we can all identify and participate in the most exciting season of the year for fashion.

Reds: Cherry to Burgundy

Last fall was all about cherry red, and we are still holding on to this powerful color. But now with a darker, richer, more sexier tone. We are seeing lots of burgundy and plum colors this season, which can be seen as the older sister of cherry red. From blazers to silk dresses, this color is everywhere from day to nightwear. Style this color monochrome or pair with softer colors like cream.

Faux Suede’s Real Comeback

Most commonly seen in jackets, faux suede is making a comeback. Don’t go 2017 on us with this one… Faux suede got a makeover and she is back and bolder than ever. Most commonly seen on the runway in classic chocolate brown, this investment is a classic capsule wardrobe piece. Jacquemus even released a halterneck dress this season, although it’s real suede. If possible, buy faux suede or thrift the real leather. Pair suede as a statement piece this year and style the many possibilities suede has to offer!

Moto Boots Major Makeover

I passed by the coolest looking moto boots in Target last week, and I was so tempted to buy them. Moto boots are our grungy friend from the 1990s. Although, last fall 2023 we saw a major comeback- specifically the mid calf style with lots of buckles. We have seen many wear these boots with skirts or other “feminine” pieces for an eclectic look. Experiment with these moto boots and unlock your inner grunge.

Classic Cherry Nails

While I did claim that cherry red is out for fashion- nails are a different story. We are still loving a classic french inspired red nail. Almond shaped red nails is such a statement and somehow it matches with every outfit. Cherry red nails feel so sexy and very feminine. It’s bold, just like the start of the hottest season of the year for fashion. While they only last two weeks before they grow out- totally worth it in my opinion.

Catty Cheetah Print

How do we feel about animal print? I’ve heard lots of controversy over the cool factor of animal print, but I personally love it if it is done right. Cheetah print is currently taking the lead for hottest animal prints this season. From H&M all the way to Celine, you can find this print anywhere. It is a classic print that anyone can wear for the summer and fall seasons. I personally would wear it for nightwear and pair with a black leather jacket for a modern 90’s look.

This fall season feels very mature and womanly. Silhouettes are structured and fabric trends are high quality. Pieces are long lasting, timeless and perceived as high value. While we see trends from last year like the color red, we are seeing it developed through a more mature lens. Colors this fall are deeper and more striking as opposed to last fall’s vibrant, bouncy tones. Textures like faux leather are continuing to be seen in moto boots and jackets with lots of straps, metal accessories and buttons.