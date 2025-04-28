Vassar’s Prohealth Has Its’ First Fundraising 5K for Partners in Health

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

3, 2, 1 … off went over thirty runners around campus this weekend.

Last weekend’s 5K was a huge success, with President Bradley giving a speech about Partners in Health and raising over $400 in funds on a quiet Sunday morning. This 5K took over a semester of planning. Madi Sandy ‘25, the President of Prohealth, said, “It was significant to host such a significant event in honor of National Public Health Week. In my four years with ProHealth, this was by far the largest event we have organized, and it meant a great deal to receive such strong support from students and faculty.”

The 5K kicked off at 10 am shortly after President Bradley’s small speech, which warmed runners up on the chilly Sunday morning. In her speech, she emphasized the importance of funding and supporting public initiatives. Right now, public health leaders must stick together and weather the uncertain future of healthcare hand-in-hand. Students ran all around campus, following the brightly colored posters and cones that directed the race course. Some walked and enjoyed the campus weather, while others hustled to get a personal record. Sam Davoren made fast strides around the course and snagged first place, breaking through the bright red finish ribbon with a huge burst of energy. Shortly after was Erin Thatcher, who finished strong with fierce determination. Close behind was Noah Gleneny, who moved through the finish line with precision and an effortless stride.

“It was a pleasure to run for such a noble cause, especially on such a beautiful campus,” said Sam, our top finisher. “I believe events like these are a great way to fundraise while also promoting public health. I’d like to thank VCProHealth for organizing the run, and to PB for the Sunday email shoutout!”

After the run, there was a short awards ceremony for the top three places. The top three runners won, drumroll please, a Dunkin Gift Card, various Jellycats, headbands, and Dunkin water bottles. Food and gluten-free snacks were provided for runners after the event, and finishing pictures were taken of all who crossed the finish line. Her Campus gave away free samples to all runners who finished.

Prohealth interacts with a diverse student body interested in various health-related fields and volunteers to make healthy snacks with the Vassar Afterschool Program (VAST). This was the first ever 5K organized by the student organization and could potentially be an annual event to raise money for Partners in Health. Prohealth has three major proponents: fundraising, volunteering, and learning. For those interested in pre-med or public health, it is a great way to be involved on campus.

Prohealth is accepting applications for next year’s executive board. Reach out to prohealth.vsa@vassar.edu to be added to their mailing list and for additional information.