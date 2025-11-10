This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I was always confused about why Danish people are some of the happiest in the world. After all, they live in such a cold, dark place. In part, it’s because they’ve learned to romanticize the long winter months with the concept of “hygge,” a life of coziness and well-being. Below are twelve ways to bring this atmosphere and mentality into your life at college.

Turn off overhead lights. Soft lights are always better. Ok, candles are a safety hazard and everything…but they do really improve a room. I’m currently loving some flameless candles that I snagged from home over break, but you can get all kinds near campus or online. Easier said than done, but turn off your phone and pick up a book or journal. Bonus points if you have colorful pens. Dorms are small, so your bed is going to take up most of the room. Add throw pillows and blankets to make it cozy for the winter. The more textures, the better. Warm cider or mulled wine. Warm drinks are amazing, and have the added perk of making your dorm smell great. Listen to a meditation! I’ve been loving the YouTube channel Positive Suggestion, which has a lot of ten-minute guided meditations (for gratitude, affirmations, etc.) Music is key. Make a playlist of your favorite fall/winter/holiday songs to listen to. Make a Pinterest board! Unless you chose to do number 3 already, then don’t do that. Get cozy. Wear all the soft socks and chunky sweaters. Embrace the groutfit. Do some yoga. There are a ton of videos on YouTube– my personal favorite is Yoga with Adriene (shoutout to her dog who wanders around during her videos). Dorms have weird temperatures in the winter. If you’re cold in your room, a hot water bottle or heating pad can be great. Watch a seasonal movie! Rewatching movies adds a special kind of coziness and nostalgia. If you’re in Raymond, you can even check out a projector during cofel office hours to be extra fancy.

Now that your dorm is sufficiently hygge and you’ve been able to practice some gratitude in these winter months, invite people over to join you! Fill your space with people who make you your favorite version of yourself. Winter doesn’t have to be a bad thing; you just need to remember all the things and people that bring you joy.