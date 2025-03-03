Self-Care For The Second Semester Slump 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This time of the semester is filled with so many freezing days, long nights of homework, and now midterms are a week away. To beat the second semester slump and keep my productivity going, I have started to integrate these few little things. Here are some ways that I have been finding joy and taking care of myself!

Sunset Watching

If you have a car, or a friend with a car, hop in and drive to the nearest mountain or hill to watch the sunset! Other than a bit of gas money, this is completely free and was one of the most relaxing things I have done this semester. Bundle up in your coziest hats and oversized sweaters and take lots of pictures!

Grab a Book

Lose yourself in a fictional world, even if it’s only for five minutes. I know we all have that unrealistic goal of reading ‘x amount’ of books per year, but when trying to get out of a slump, picking up a book and reading for fun can be a challenge. Lately, I have been hooked on books with fast-paced chapters. Most recently I read Writers & Lovers by Lily King. These chapters were only 2-3 pages long, so after a long day I would read a chapter right before I went to bed, giving me the satisfaction of doing something for myself, but also not setting aside hours of my day to read, which is unrealistic for a full-time college student.

Pasta Night

Have a cooking night with your friends! Take a break from dining hall food and plan out a simple meal to make with your hallmates! Last weekend we had a pasta-making night, which is a perfect idea if you are looking to make something simple but filling. Go to your local grocery store and pick out some different pasta shapes, and then have everyone choose their favorite sauce. If you are really craving home cooked food, look up some pasta sauce recipes!

New Ways to Move

Sometimes the weekly gym routine starts to get too repetitive. I have been on the hunt for finding new ways to get in a workout. Hiking with friends has been a top favorite, recently we tried out Minnewaska State Park, which has some pretty stunning overlooks. If you are looking for some core work, take advantage of Vassar’s pilates courses. For a big change, go to open swim hours!

Pick Up Something That Isn’t the Phone

It’s so tempting after a long day to do an hour-long doom scroll, but I have been trying to replace my phone time with a few different things. Try out a new instrument by learning some basic guitar chords, or using the grand pianos that each dorm room has! Scrapbooking has also become another one of my obsessions. Rip up some old magazines and last semester’s notes, and just start creating!