For when you need a pick-me-up…

There are some days when you desperately need a coffee, chai, matcha…whatever you please! The Bridge is a moderately quiet area (except right after classes) where you can order your drink and find a table to do work. If you need to work alone or with a buddy, this is the perfect place to sip and study.

For when you’re feeling colorful and artsy…

The study space in the old bookstore below Express in Main has a beautiful display of art and pops of orange, yellow, and red colors. It provides a quiet space that soothes the soul. You can take study breaks by looking at the amazing pieces. After recently discovering this new study spot, I recommend it to lighten your mood during stressful times.

For when you have too much homework but need to grab a bite…

There are so many days when we are overwhelmed with work but need a bite to eat. Retreat and Express in the Main Building are the places to go. In both areas you can find tables to set up your laptop, notebook, etc. and eat a full meal, a sandwich, or just a snack. On Tasty Tuesdays you can switch it up and try food from one of the vendors! I recommend headphones if you have trouble focusing, as the areas can get louder than some other study spots.

For when you need complete silence…

The basement library is silent! There are individual cubicles and bigger tables where you can truly lock in. The cubicles provide a separate space to truly focus. There are also bathrooms on this level, so you don’t have to trek upstairs:)

For when you want lots of whiteboard space…

Olmsted and the Upper Bridge rooms are the spots for whiteboard space! There are rooms with walls made entirely of whiteboard. Personally, my friends and I take advantage of these rooms when we need to write out our notes to study. Whether brainstorming ideas for a paper or project, solving a math equation, or describing steps of scientific methodologies, these rooms provide all the whiteboard you could ask for.

For when you want to do homework with friends…

There are two spots I recommend for when you have work but also want to chat. The 24-hour section of the library is very chatty for group work. When you are working individually but still want to chat, I recommend whispering at some of the larger tables of the library or talking in a private study room, which you can ask for at the front desk.

For when you need some fresh air…

As spring approaches, hopefully, the warmer weather will too! The Quad and right outside the library are great places for fresh air and study time. It is the picture-perfect place to read a book for class or for fun! You can bring your laptop and sit on a blanket or bench, enjoy the sun, outside air, and the beautiful views at Vassar.

For a spot where people can meet up…

When you have a group or just a study buddy, Chicago is the new place to try. It has many rooms available that have lots of space. When all other study spots have been claimed, this is a nice change of pace. It is quiet, always has private rooms available, and has bigger tables if you need space.

For when you want good vibes…

After receiving input from friends, this (secret!) spot sounds very unique and fun. The Philosophy Lounge in the Rockefeller Hall building is a place where there is plenty of natural lighting and cool places to sit. It looks out onto the Quad, which, as we know, is beautiful no matter the weather. As it gets warmer, the lounge has a balcony where you can stand outside and take in fresh air to break from doing work. Here, you can read, study, or work with friends!