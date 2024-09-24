Finding Hobbies In Early Adulthood— And Keeping Them

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is finally here, we’re back on campus and thrust back into busy schedules. As kids, our creativity is fostered by the elaborate plots of our Littlest Pet Shop’s lives and the latest Magic Tree House stories, but as we grow older we distance ourselves from our toys and from the free time we once had. Sure, there are clubs to join, but if you’re anything like me, you’ll notice that you’ll begin to put them on the backburner as soon as your class workload gets heavier. And if you’re also like me, you probably didn’t even notice your lack of consistent hobbies until recent years. In a world so hyper fixated on productivity, here is my personal journey with hobbies in college, with tips on how to get that child-like creativity back.

Rediscovering motivation

From reading to crafting to journaling, how do we pick up these hobbies again, and how do we make them last long-term? First things first, let it be known that these hobbies should not feel like chores. That being said, it is also essential to not put these de-stressing activities to the side in the name of work, and risk burnout. Try finding a hobby you pursue for the sole purpose of making yourself happy— not as a job, not as an item for your resume, just for you.

Over the past year, I took up the art of handmade goods, and I found my niche in crochet. Initially, I started with simple projects to do while watching my favorite shows, but as I became more familiar with advanced stitches and patterns, I started overwhelming myself with project after project and with deadlines for handmade gifts. Eventually, I found myself looking at my projects as chores and less as occupations for my hands as I relaxed with some television or conversation. Noticing how long I started going between working on my projects, from daily to biweekly, I reset my approach to crocheting. I shifted my point of view on the projects from something I had to finish to something I wanted to see finished, as a deadline not out of obligation but out of excitement. I also shifted to doing smaller projects, pacing myself, and not rushing into this new sphere of creativity. There is no pressure to be a “pro” or to be perfect at a new interest right away— there is no shame in being a beginner. I had a hard time realizing this fact for myself. I got into crochet with encouragement from my mother and had this imposed expectation that I had to produce something impressive for this hobby to be taken seriously. Once I recentered this hobby as something to do for myself and not as something to satiate the expectancies of others, the more fun it became.

Making the time

The reason many of us left these hobbies and moments of joyful creativity in our childhoods is because life got in the way. And with these new hobbies, there is no saying that life won’t still get in the way, but here is how I have managed to make more time than before.

Blending these hobbies with the things we already do makes dedicating time to these activities easier to fit into our already packed schedules. This past summer, I made it a point to have each hang out with friends incorporate something stimulating— collecting shells and painting them, crocheting bookmarks, working, or taking a knitting class. This way, both bonding with the people you love and creativity can occur in one block of time instead of taking away time from completing work or resting.

The old and the new: how to find the right hobbies for you

Now that we have established the how and the why of hobbies, let’s get into what hobbies exist. I have mentioned many of my artistic options, but not all hobbies have to be derived from the arts. Athletic hobbies are another great option, whether that is long distance running, going on outings or hikes, or taking up a martial arts class! Despite their difference from the creative arts, athletic hobbies still give us that variation and enrichment in our schedule. When returning to the drawing board for what hobbies to consider, look into activities you have hesitated pursuing but find intriguing. Now is your chance to pursue these things! College is the perfect setting to have any niche interest accessible with the plethora of organizations created by people with the very same interests as you.

Also, know that it is okay to shift around between hobbies before finding what is right for you and your needs. I have tried multiple avenues throughout organizations on my own campus before finding what brought me the most joy, and I am still exploring more options! Trial and error with hobbies is normal, it just takes being a little brave and putting yourself out there to find what is right for you.

I hope this article will inspire you to approach hobbies with an open mind, and to be a little selfish with your time and creative pursuits. In choosing a hobby, find something to dedicate solely to your happiness and wellbeing, and something to rekindle your inner child’s pursuit of joy.