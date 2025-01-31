The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With winter in full swing, cozy nights at home have become more common for us all. It’s dark at 5, snowy, freezing, cold, and windy; who even wants to go out there? Most people think these days are the worst because you’re trapped at home, but really it’s a blessing in disguise!

Mental health self-care days are very important for me as they allow me to mentally recharge and be alone after a long time with other people. Some people believe extroverts don’t need this alone time, but just like those who are introverted, time to decompress alone is important for everyone. Stress can build up over time, whether we are aware of it or not, and can end up being detrimental to our mental health if not dealt with.

Everyone deals with their stress in their own ways, such as working out or painting, as each person’s mental health is different than the next While I cannot speak for everyone, I personally have a wide array of hobbies and things I enjoy doing for my reset days. These hobbies include reading, drawing, writing to my pen pals, cross-stitching, sewing, and much more! Giving myself the time to simply get lost in a craft during a cozy night at home helps me feel less stressed.

While it is fun to go out with friends, sometimes staying in on a cold winter’s night is really what I need the most! A warm cup of tea or hot chocolate, my favourite pajamas, a book or movie, and my favourite snack is all set up for me u in front of a warm fire. It doesn’t get better than that.Recharging in the comfort of my safe space is hands down the best way to spend a cozy night in.