What I Am Cutting in 2026

While a new year means the opportunity for a reset, new beginnings, and setting myself up for success, I also make conscious decisions regarding the things that will no longer serve me in this new chapter. This idea has also circulated on TikTok, with people sharing their 2026 “cut lists”—some outlining legitimate habits and ideas they hope to dismantle and others taking a more satirical approach. As someone who values intentionality, here is my take on the trend and seven things I plan on cutting completely in 2026:

Overconsumption/Overspending

While I am both a conscious spender and avid investor, I have certainly made purchases that, in the long run, were not beneficial. In a world that normalizes overconsumption, microtrends dominate social media platforms and influencer culture, encouraging us to buy more, want more, and chase temporary satisfaction. I encourage everyone to become more aware of what it is we consume and purchase, and why. This year, I am choosing to become even more mindful of my possessions and aim to spend intentionally rather than on impulse. Real fulfillment doesn’t come from acquiring more, and I intend to become more conscious of what I buy and whether I truly need it.

Jealous Friends

Luckily, I went into 2026 surrounded by friends and family who have supported me for years. However, I also had to let go of some friendships in 2025 that no longer served me. When I realized that friends who don’t clap for you—or are secretly jealous of your achievements—aren’t people I want in my life long term, I outgrew those friendships. It was not a negative thing for me, as I understood it was something they had to work through internally, and it was in my best interest to go my separate way without making it about myself. The friends in my life now never diminish my success, and I treat their successes as my successes. We always look forward to celebrating each other.

Excessive Social Media Usage

While I have never been chronically online to begin with, I am not ashamed to say that I often started and ended my day by scrolling on social media or checking my messages. While social media is mostly a positive space, it can also lead to comparison and mindless scrolling if you are not intentional about how much time you spend on it. I made the decision to delete social media for the first three months of the year, and so far it has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I no longer feel the need to aimlessly scroll first thing in the morning or before bed, and communicating with friends through iMessage has helped me become more productive in almost every aspect of my life.

Putting Effort into Those Who Don’t Put Effort into You

Effort should be mutual. Whether it’s a friend, a partner, or anyone else, investing time and energy into people who can’t reciprocate only leads to disappointment and emotional burnout. In 2026, I will no longer overextend myself for those who don’t show up and instead invest more of my time and energy into people who consistently prioritize me.

Negative Self-Talk

This year, I am breaking the habit of criticizing myself, whether it’s about academic performance, gym progress, or work achievements. The fact of the matter is, I’m a high-achieving neuroscience student who frequents the gym six times a week (usually at 5 a.m. before class)and works two to three jobs every semester. I hope to take more pride in what I have already accomplished and give myself grace in times when I would normally judge myself,

Not Living in the Moment

As someone who is constantly on the go and waiting for the next thing, I aim to take a step back this year and ground myself both mentally and physically. While planning and getting ahead is largely beneficial, I sometimes rush through moments without appreciating them for what they are or look forward to something for so long that it passes too quickly.

Not Spending Time Outside

As summer ended and the days grew shorter, I noticed myself spending less time outdoors and in nature.One of my goals for 2026 is to spend more time outside and stay active outdoors even on cold days. Over the winter break, a friend and I travelled to NYC, where we spent so much time outdoors that I realized how essential it is to my physical and mental health. Recently, I went skating outside with friends and spent a day at Point Pelee, and these moments made me appreciate the beauty of nature; they reminded me that the simplest outings are often enough.