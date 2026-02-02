The Importance of Healing Your Inner Child

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve been with my partner for almost 3 years now, and one of my favourite parts of our relationship is how easily we bring out each other’s inner child. I’ve been given the space to be playful and curious like never before!

I have always felt very mature, serious, and responsible for my age. Like most women, I tried to grow up as quickly as I could. I’ve only recently realized that I can embrace the softness of childlike activities and still continue to grow as an adult. Understanding this has also helped me form a healthier relationship with myself and others.

There’s no doubt that adulthood comes with responsibilities that we can’t ignore, and I’m not saying that we should behave like children in adult settings. Instead, I believe healing your inner child means expressing creativity, letting your imagination wander, and allowing yourself to feel complex emotions.

There are so many ways to grow as adults without giving up playful, fulfilling forms of fun. A huge aspect of healing comes from engaging in activities from your childhood. Sometimes, people collect their old favourite toys or revisit the stories they loved. Maybe it’s time to rewatch that movie trilogy, read a book series, or return to the video game you once played a thousand times.

Since nostalgia sells, tons of companies are in the market for nostalgic adult buyers. In fact, a new ‘Kidult’ trend has emerged on social media, showcasing how many people look for emotional comfort in new toys or things they used to love. This also applies to the ‘2026 is the new 2016’ trend that’s circulating my feed. I’ve seen many posts where people are reminiscing on their favourite moments from a decade ago, longing for a more stress-free time. This call for the past mirrors the happiness that comes from diving into old hobbies and traditions. Relearning how to find joy in smaller things and giving yourself the room to play can be very therapeutic!

Getting proper rest is another way to heal your inner child. There’s plenty of time to try new things, but breaks are extremely necessary. Why do you think some classrooms have a period for nap time? Everyone needs to take a step back once in a while. Whether it means saying no to going out and spending some time alone, or reading a book during the day instead of running errands, you’re giving yourself the proper care you deserve, and the permission to pause.

Not to mention, while you’re on pause, dream a little! Kids often make up the craziest stories. Don’t be afraid to let your imagination run wild. Daydream and romanticize the little things you may not always notice. Take up a new creative hobby like painting, cooking, or writing without a certain goal attached to it other than enjoyment. You might even start appreciating how far you’ve come since childhood.

Also, if there are any places you enjoyed going as a kid, your inner child would surely benefit from a re-visit. A trip to your old favourite playground, movie theatre, or restaurant can take on new meaning if you share it as well. Experiencing these spaces with friends, away from home and work, can create a sense of belonging you may have missed as a kid. After all, showing others what brings you joy is what kids do best.

Most importantly, give yourself room to fail. Regardless of what you’re doing, it’s okay to mess up. You have to create room to grow. Adults usually measure success based on wealth and prosperity. Although these are important factors, it’s also okay to fall behind and catch up later. Most kids cannot wait to get older, and they waste childhood on a quest to become more mature. Everyone is so eager to move forward that they forget to enjoy themselves first.

Stick to that vision board for your future self, but don’t forget to have fun and take healthy, playful breaks along the way. Surrounding yourself with people who bring out your inner child can help you grow into a more well-rounded human being. Your softness and kindness are strengths.