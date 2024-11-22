The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

It’s the middle of November, and if you’re anything like me, you’re probably feeling exhausted, and cannot wait for this semester to end. You may have a pile of assignments with due dates creeping up, or you realize that you have an exam tomorrow and haven’t done a lot of studying. These are a few tricks that have worked the best for me in the past for staying motivated during the middle of the semester.

Declutter My Work Area

I always find myself leaving my workspace cluttered after a long study session. Whether it’s pencils I did not put back, cue cards scattered around my desk, or study notes and mind maps I forgot to put away, sometimes I need to tidy up the mess I have made. When I look over and see a big cluttered mess, I do not feel as motivated to study knowing I have to clean up. I feel more organized when my study space is tidy, making me feel more in control and ready to start my next study session.

Finding a New Place to Study

Sometimes the same old desk you always work at just gets boring. It is okay to break your normal study routine and find a new space. At the University of Windsor, there are many options for studying, including Leddy Library, CAW Student Center, and Centre for Engineering Innovation (CEI). I find I occasionally require a change of scenery to keep me interested, so I often walk around campus in search of new study spaces to use. Taking advantage of the many study spaces the university has, makes me feel more refreshed.

Trying a New Study Technique

There are so many different ways to study! Personally, I like to switch up my techniques or try a new one. Sometimes I use flashcards, either through the Quizlet app or writing them by hand, but other times I make practice tests and answer questions that way. Social media is a great way to find new study techniques that other people are using. Some other techniques I have found are making mind maps, drawing diagrams, and blurting, which have all helped me with my academic goals. Trying out different methods can be exciting and gives me a new feeling.

Taking a Break

Sometimes, all we really need is to recharge. And that’s okay! Taking a day or two for yourself is perfectly fine to do, because we are all human. I always find myself getting in way too deep and I’ll have to remind myself that my mental health is most important. Breaks are good to take when you’re feeling stressed, and it’s good to just let yourself relax. I find that the more stressed I am, the less motivated I am to do anything, so taking breaks throughout the day helps me feel more positive! It’s important to remember to take a break once in a while because you deserve it!

These are a few ways I give myself a little push in the middle of the semester. I find feeling motivated can be challenging, which is I enjoy changing up what I do and taking a break once in a while. I like to think of everyday as a closer step to the finish line!