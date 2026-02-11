Small Wins That Deserve to Be Celebrated

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes life can be hard. It’s too easy to compare ourselves to others, especially in this generation. With social media, it’s difficult to feel happy with our lives when we constantly see others posting their achievements online. I see peers celebrating major milestones such as marriage, travelling and having children, which makes me a bit hard on myself. That said, I believe that small achievements also deserve some recognition. Here are some underrated things that I think should be celebrated.

Going to Class Even When You Really Don’t Feel Like It

Being a student is tough. When Thursday rolls around, after a class-filled week, I’d much rather stay home than go to class. However, I believe that choosing to go is a win. You should give yourself credit for choosing responsibility over comfort. Even small efforts like this can help build discipline and bring you closer to your academic goals.

Knocking Things Off Your To-Do List

Personally, I love making to-do lists ahead of big study days. However, my lists are often too long, which makes completing them all hugely overwhelming. I have to remind myself that every item I cross off is an achievement in and of itself, even if I don’t finish the entire list. Celebrating these small accomplishments helps me stay motivated and recognize my progress.

Saying No to Rest

Sometimes, the hardest thing you can do is say no. Whether it’s turning down a social invitation or allowing yourself some rest, saying no is a massive gain. Learning to prioritize yourself and your well-being is something worth celebrating.

Drinking Enough Water

Drinking enough water is something I regularly struggle with. Even on days that I don’t reach my goal, making an effort to drink more throughout the day is a small win. Staying hydrated seems simple enough, but I still find myself forgetting to drink more. That’s why I always make it a point to celebrate hitting my hydration goals.

Being Something Kind To Yourself

This one is number one in my book. As my own toughest critic, I try to remind myself to celebrate even the smallest victories. Recognizing progress, no matter how small, reminds me that every step forward counts.

Overall, I believe that small wins are just as important as big ones. Taking the time to acknowledge these wins, no matter how minor they seem, builds confidence and motivation. By appreciating the little things, I can be kinder to myself in pursuit of my goals.