Saving the Earth Daily: 3 Easy Ways to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

We often hear about the damage our planet endures, such as carbon emissions and greenhouse gas pollution, and wonder what we could do about it. Many of us believe there’s nothing we can do as individuals to make a change. But saving the planet doesn’t mean you need to throw out your car and live in a hut.

Instead, you can pave the way by making small but impactful changes in your day-to-day routine. Here are three ways to shrink your carbon footprint and tackle climate change.

Alternative Transport:

The most obvious contribution to carbon emissions is transportation. The average Canadian vehicle releases about 4600 kg of carbon dioxide every year. What that means for a country of 30 million people is almost nauseating; a switch to walking or biking could greatly reduce that carbon output. Not only will the Earth thank you, but you could also get some exercise in! If not, you could consider carpooling or taking the bus.

Another very obvious culprit of pollution is airplanes. A flight from London to Los Angeles generates 1650 kg of carbon dioxide per passenger. For shorter trips, you might consider taking the train. And if you need to fly somewhere, consider booking non-stop flights, since takeoffs and landings produce most of the emissions during plane rides.

Energy-Efficient Appliances:

Home energy use also accounts for a significant portion of your carbon footprint, so switching to energy-efficient appliances can be really helpful. This might be something as simple as switching to LED bulbs, which can be up to 90% more efficient than incandescent bulbs.

Another good habit to pick up is unplugging devices when they’re not in use and not charging your phone overnight. Not only does charging your phone throughout the night harm its battery, but it also continues to draw energy from the power outlet, which is such a waste!

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle:

Reducing, reusing, and recycling products is generally considered good for the health of our planet, as they decrease plastic pollution. Not to mention, it can also reduce your carbon footprint by reducing the energy used for the production and disposal of plastic products! This approach can involve purchasing fewer single-use plastics, and properly recycling the ones that you do buy.

One thing to note is that lots of plastic use seems to centre around culture and community. For example, while the average American uses over 300 plastic bags per year, the average Dane uses only 4. This is primarily due to Denmark having more eco-friendly options available. It’s very easy to make this switch, but it requires consciousness of the market around you. Consider how much plastic you see in stores: plastic bags, plastic cutlery, plastic containers, and whatnot. Reducing the use of plastic requires you to actively avoid these things, even if they are readily available. While companies may not care about the mass usage of plastic products, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t!

Every action counts when it comes to saving the planet, no matter how small. By incorporating even a few of these changes into our daily lives, we can maintain a clean and healthy home!