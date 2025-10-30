Romanticizing Midterm Season Part One: The LaSalle Study Crawl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You’ve probably heard of a bar crawl, but have you ever heard of a study crawl? As an avid coffee drinker and certified academic weapon, it’s safe to say one of my favourite things to do is study at a cute café, especially with friends who are just as motivated as I am. One thing I like about Windsor-Essex is the number of cafés and coffee shops in the area. At first, I thought I’d make a list of a few of my favourite cafés in the area, and which ones I found best for locking in. However, my neuroscience bestie (shoutout Vanessa) suggested a study crawl for each area of Windsor-Essex, so that people are not aimlessly driving around the city (especially with today’s gas prices). For our first study crawl, we decided to hit some of our favourite coffee shops in LaSalle and try our go-to orders as well as a few new ones. If you’re looking to spend a day romanticizing the grind and getting work done in a productive environment, here are three places we recommend:

Kava Café and Bakery

Kava is one of my go-to study spots—it’s close to home and has both indoor and outdoor seating. I do find that it can get busy at times, and the seating indoors is limited. One thing I love about Kava is the staff, as they are always so positive and welcoming. We decided to start our day there as they offer many breakfast and brunch options, and it wasn’t too busy around 8 am. I started with their veggie frittata, and it was the perfect high-protein meal to start the day. Vanessa ordered a Spanish latte as well as a Dubai danish. We highly recommend both their drinks and food items, as everything always tastes delectable and never disappoints. I also recommend their matcha and sourdough. This spot is nice if you get there early enough, and you will always see us supporting female-owned and operated businesses as well.

Yemeni Corner Coffee House

The highly anticipated second location of Yemeni Corner Coffee House has finally opened in LaSalle. While I do frequent their Windsor location as well, we found the LaSalle location to be even more spacious and inviting, with a variety of seating options if you are looking to stay a while and get work done. There are also a couple of tables enclosed in glass if you need a quieter place to get work done. I ordered the Tarim Latte, which is a delicious honey latte that has the perfect amount of sweetness. Vanessa chose the pistachio latte, and we continued studying for our upcoming midterms. I also recommend their iced banana pudding latte as it kept me full for hours and was a perfect sweet treat to get me through endless lecture notes. There are several lattes, teas, and desserts to try at Yemeni; it is the spot to go to during the week if you’re looking for a change of scenery while studying. A bonus is that they are open until 11 pm on weekdays and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, which is perfect for those who prefer late-night study sessions.

Leonidas Chocolates Café

While not technically located in Windsor, I decided to include it in our LaSalle study crawl as it isn’t too far from the first two locations mentioned. This café, located in the outlet mall, is great for those with a sweet tooth. While this location can get very busy, there is plenty of space to get work done; they are also open until 10 pm, which is nice, as there are not many places that close late in the area. Leonidas sells Belgian chocolates, pastries, breakfast and lunch options, and of course, lots of coffee. I recommend their matcha, the iced raspberry latte, as well as the salmon bowl for a nourishing pick-me-up while you’re putting in those long hours of studying.

While LaSalle does not have too many local coffee shops or cafes that are ideal for studying, the wide array of menu items and aesthetic atmospheres of each of these places make up for it. As neuroscience majors, Vanessa and I both understand the importance of studying in different locations to aid in improving recall, as well as getting a change in scenery for long study sessions. Our study crawl will continue in Windsor, Tecumseh, Amherstburg, Kingsville, and Leamington, so keep an eye out for more hidden gems. Happy studying!