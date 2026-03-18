My Spring Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is one of my favourite seasons as it means the semester is almost done, the weather starts to get warmer, and there’s more opportunities to get outdoors and enjoy nature. I also like to use spring as a time to reset, and practice self-care after a chaotic and cold few months. It’s my go-to time to slow down, spend time with friends, and start fresh with new routines and experiences. Whether it’s going for more walks and hikes, trying new activities, or being able to appreciate the longer days, spring always reminds me to enjoy the little things and make the most of the season and pretty colours. Here are 5 things I like to do with friends or family each spring:

Paint Night

Every spring my friends and I love to do some kind of paint night as a way to wind-down during finals and spend time together. Whether it be painting a canvas, candles, tote bags, Easter eggs or a pottery piece, paint nights are a perfect way to spend quality time together while doing something creative and fun. I love a good paint and sip night as well and it’s easy to host as not much prep is needed to make it a memorable experience for everyone.

Picnic with Friends

As soon as the weather warms up, picnics instantly become one of my favourite ways to spend a weekend afternoon. Whether it’s at a park, near the waterfront, at the beach, or even in my backyard, it’s an easy way to get together with friends and not be stuck indoors. My friends and I also like to bring a charcuterie board or have everyone bring foods that are a specific colour. Another option is to have a Bridgerton themed tea party if you want to get really dressed up, and make it a themed event.

Spring Baking

Spring time always inspires me to bake lighter and fruity desserts. Whether it be lemon-blueberry squares, strawberry muffins, or anything with Cadbury mini eggs, it’s the best time to try something new and decorate with all the pastels. Baking is also a great way to slow down and enjoy a cozy afternoon. I recommend doing a bake off with friends, that way you’ll have an abundance of sweet treats to look forward to while locking in for finals.

Farmer’s Market

Going to a farmer’s market, going for brunch and then getting spring nails has to be one of my ideal spring days when I want to live out my Pinterest dreams. It is a great early morning activity to do with friends or family, and the best part is you can do it while drinking matcha or coffee as well. The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market begins March 28th and runs every Saturday from 9am-2pm. There’s fresh produce, artisan food products from local businesses, craft vendors, community booths and more.

Go to a sports game

Going to a sports game is something I enjoy every spring as it’s the start of baseball season which happens to be my favourite sport to watch, and basketball and hockey are in full swing. It’s an excuse to put on a cute fit, get together with friends and family and distract yourself from any studying you may have to do. Even if you’re not the biggest sports fan, the energy and vibes make it a fun afternoon or night out, and watching a university sports game is a great way to start getting into sports, meet new people and try something new.