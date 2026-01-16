My Most Anticipated Movies for 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a kid, you usually grow out of certain hobbies and niches. One of my favourite childhood pasttimes that I will never grow out of, however, is my love of movies and going to the theatres. I used to walk up to my local theatre (a 40-minute drive) and stare in awe at the massive posters for currently playing and upcoming movies. I’d look around at the lights, games, visuals, and take in that all-too-familiar smell of popcorn. Once the movie began, I’d sit in silence and amazement, then talk about it the entire ride home. Since I was a kid, movie prices have only skyrocketed, and what made them interesting seems to have faded as well. That said, I’m still a sucker for the whole experience and continue to seek out movies I’m excited to watch. It’s at the point where I’m gifted movie passes for holidays, as my friends and family know how much I love a trip to the theatre. When a good movie is out, I’m always down for a watch, and these five are at the top of my list.

The Drama

I’m not sure why Rue and Edward Cullen are together in this movie, but I’m here for it! For such a young production company, comparatively speaking, A24 really knows how to make a good film. The trailer itself is a piece of art, revealing the story’s twisted narrative without giving away too much. The movie comes out April 3rd, and you best believe I will be seeing it opening weekend.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

It is movies like this that remind me why I love to go to the theatres. When the original Super Mario movie came out, I wasn’t all that interested in seeing it, but when my friends invited me to go? I knew I had to. The film’s showing was electric and so exciting. My friends and I grew up playing Nintendo consoles, which is why we had too much fun pointing out every hidden joke and reference. I have a feeling I’ll be doing the same for this movie on April 3rd.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Is it not just me who thought that this movie would never happen? The Devil Wears Prada is one of the greatest, most iconic movies of the 21st century. Every single aspect is perfect: the casting, the cinematography, and of course the costumes. Hearing about a sequel with the same cast and creators was exciting.I’m not always a fan of long-awaited sequels, but since they recruited the right people for the project, it may be worth watching on May 1st.

Obsession

As of right now, this movie seems like a shot in the dark. I have seen two movies in the last month showing the teaser trailer for this film. The quick trailer, with no other knowledge, has enticed me enough to check this film out on May 15th. Supposedly, this horror movie has a dark humour element to it, and I’m curious to see how it develops as the release date draws nearer.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

This film is by far my most anticipated movie for 2026. Releasing November 20th, this movie is a prequel to the initial Hunger Games series, following mentor Haymitch Abernathy. Since watching and reading the original trilogy, I have patiently waited for a spinoff about Haymitch and his time as a tribute. I can’t believe it is finally happening, and that it’s releasing this year. I’ve saved myself spoilers from the book of the same title, and I’m eager to give it a read a little bit closer to, or even after, watching the screen adaptation.