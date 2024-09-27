My Go-to Sushi Spots in Windsor

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a self-proclaimed foodie and someone who will never say no to sushi, I have definitely had my fair share of sushi in and around Windsor. Whether it be one of the more well-known sushi bars or a hidden gem, I’ve tried it all and have finally found my go-to spots in the area that I now force all my non-sushi loving friends to try as well. In no particular order, here are seven of my most favourite places to grab sushi when I’m out and about in Windsor:

Kona Sushi

With locations in Lakeshore, Lasalle, Tecumseh and Windsor, Kona is one of my most frequented sushi spots whenever my friends and I want to go out for all-you-can-eat sushi. Kona offers both traditional and contemporary flavours and offers a blend of appetizers, signature rolls, specialty rolls, an all-you-can-eat menu, and much more. My most recommended rolls would be the Karma roll, the Golden Dragon, the Kona Krunch and the Mango roll.

On a Roll Sushi and Sliders

On a Roll Sushi and Sliders is the perfect atmosphere for a night out with friends or your partner. As the name implies, On a Roll offers both specialty sushi rolls and unique sliders. There is live music on the weekends and the chefs prepare high quality fresh and flavourful food that is well presented. It is locally owned and family operated and one of the most unique spots in the area I have visited. My friends and I like to split the Tiny Dancer roll as well as the Lola roll.

Taka Japanese Sushi and Thai Food Restaurant

Taka is a Japanese and Thai food restaurant with à-la-carte and all-you-can-eat menu options available. It’s a laid-back atmosphere perfect for family and friends, and one of my favourite parts about this restaurant is getting to order off of an IPad, even though that makes me more inclined to keep ordering more. This is also a great place to try if you’re wanting to try sushi for the first time or want to go somewhere that offers other dishes as well.

AJI Sushi

AJI Sushi is located just ten minutes walking distance from the University of Windsor. It’s the perfect spot to go for lunch or dinner if you have time before or after classes. They offer a variety of appetizers, soups, ramen, rice bowls, sashimi, sushi and more. There are a variety of rolls to try and it’s one of my favourite places to go with friends when we’re wanting to split a lot of dishes on the menu. I recommend the Futo Maki roll, and the Firecracker roll.

The Avocado Pit

The Avocado Pit is an all plant-based sushi take-out and catering service in Windsor. It is a hidden gem located inside Wolf&Rebel which is a self-care gift shop that also offers a variety of vegan drinks, snacks and groceries. Their sushi is affordable with gluten-free options, and another unique dish item that they carry are their sushi burritos. They are open Tuesdays 3-7 and Wednesdays to Sundays from 12-5, if you are ever looking to check out this one of a kind sushi spot while also enjoying the matcha bar and gift shop as well.

Funky Chow Kitchen

If you have never tried Funko Chow Kitchen, this is your sign to check it out as it is one of my favourite spots located in Windsor. Not only is it an aesthetic restaurant, if you’re someone who loves letting your phone eat first, but they also have some of the best dishes that I have yet to find anywhere else in the area. They serve traditional Japanese foods, and their chefs are actively creating new dishes inspired by a variety of Asian cuisine. I recommend trying the Cobra Kai or the DoFlamango, and if you’re an indecisive person like me, they also offer an Omakase Roll which is the chef’s choice – and they will create the ultimate sushi roll for you to try if you like to be surprised.

Tenko Sushi

Tenko Sushi offers an authentic sushi bar experience with both traditional and innovative dishes. There’s a multitude of appetizers, entrees, hand rolls, and specialty rolls available, and it’s one of the most reasonably priced sushi bars I have visited thus far. Another unique menu item that Tenko serves is “Sushi Pizza.” Tenko has also introduced a Tenko Club Membership where you can enjoy exclusive benefits such as special discounts and members-only events, perfect if you happen to be an avid sushi lover as well.