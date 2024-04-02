Lessons I’ve Learned from My First Year at University

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As March draws to a close and finals season inches closer and closer, I’ve come to realize that my first year of university is almost over. In this article, I’m taking the time to reflect on what I’ve learned, the mistakes I’ve made this year, and the lessons I’ve taken from them.

Don’t Get too bogged down in Numbers

Numbers are everywhere. From admissions requirements to weighted grades, it’s very easy to become overwhelmed and feel powerless to these numbers. Whether it’s a calculus final worth 50% of your final grade, or the less than 10% of applicants admitted to medical school, these numbers can feel like life or death. During the fall semester, I was one of those people constantly calculating my grades, comparing them to admission criteria, and feeling like a failure whenever I didn’t meet those standards. Overall, this was very damaging to my mental health, which negatively impacted my academic performance. When I stopped caring about these numbers, I noticed that something changed; my outlook on life became more optimistic and my grades increased. So, let this be a lesson out there for anyone feeling powerless about admissions criteria or the weight of exams-it’s only as big of a deal as you make it.

Self-Care is important

I’m sure you’ve all heard this already and are tired of hearing it. When you’re deep in the trenches of midterm season it can feel tone deaf to hear someone say, “make sure to go for a walk,” “drink water,” or the dreaded, “make sure to get enough sleep.” However, and much to my own chagrin, those people are right. I learned the hard way that after a long day of lectures and labs, it makes no sense to study and that it’s preferable to rest and let everything you learned that day settle in. My grades increased significantly when instead of studying every day, I would study on days that were less lecture heavy. Taking breaks is not only important in preventing burnout, but also for conserving physical health. The mind-body connection is real, and the less stressed you are mentally, the better off your immune system will be. So, do remember to drink water, eat healthily, and get those 8 hours of sleep; your grades and your immune system will thank you.

Changing your mind is okay

When I started university, I was very sure that I wanted to study neuroscience, go to medical school, and become a doctor. However, now at the end of my first year, I’m not so sure that that path is right for me. This was very difficult for me to contend with, as I discovered that my interests in high school no longer aligned with my interests in 1st year. After contending with the initial inertia of confronting that change, I learned a valuable lesson: it’s okay to change your mind.

Don’t compare yourself to others

Have you ever heard the expression, “comparison is the thief of joy”? Well, I’m here to tell you all that whoever produced that expression was on to something. Especially in highly competitive programs, it’s hard to not compare yourself to your classmates. Whether it’s comparing grades, difficulty level of classes, extracurriculars or even research, it’s easy to fall into a spiral of believing that you’re behind and inferior to your classmates. From there, it’s easy to believe you’ll never achieve any of your goals because there will always be someone better than you. However, this is not only a very unhealthy way of viewing yourself, but your classmates as well, as comparison can turn into jealousy. I’ve learned that it’s better to focus on yourself. Life is not a race and what works for others might not necessarily work for you. Focusing on yourself will improve your academic performance and your relationships with your classmates.

Don’t be afraid to drop a class!