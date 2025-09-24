Is Your Skincare Trying to Kill You?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re all familiar with the beauty aisle, which promises eternal youth and perfect, glowing skin. But what really lies beneath the pretty packaging? The reality is that so many skincare products are rife with chemicals that do more harm than good.

One of the more common culprits of toxic skincare products is acne creams. Most products that target acne contain benzoyl peroxide, which unclogs skin pores, decreases inflammation, and prevents the growth of bacteria on the skin. However, what they don’t tell you is that when benzoyl peroxide is at high enough temperatures, such as when left in the car in summertime, it degrades into benzene, a known carcinogen. Inhaling benzene and absorbing it through the skin are linked with cancers like leukemia.

A report by Valisure reveals unacceptably high levels of benzoyl peroxide in acne creams, some products containing 800 times the concentration limit for benzene (according to the US Food and Drug Administration). Among the 175 acne treatment products, 99 contained benzoyl peroxide, and of these, 94 contained native benzene.

Another major culprit found in skincare products is fragrance, also listed as parfum, giving the item its scent. Fragrance isn’t a single chemical but rather a combination of many different chemicals that manufacturers are not required to disclose to you. This means that companies can conceal dozens of chemicals as a trade secret without you knowing. Unfortunately, fragrances are frequently composed of chemicals linked to cancer, allergies, respiratory diseases, hormone disruption, and other harmful chronic health effects.

Some countries are currently mandating fragrance ingredient disclosure, such as Canada, countries in the EU, New Zealand, and certain American states.

Overall, the safety of skincare products depends on the brand and region. In the European Union, nearly 1,700 chemicals are banned from cosmetics, while Canada has banned about 570. In the United States, these numbers stand at only 11. This statistic suggests that where you live or where you order your products from decides whether you can trust your skincare or not. A “Made in the US” label is a good indicator that you should first check the ingredient list.

But if you’re like me, you may be too lazy to check every individual ingredient. Who has time for all that? As such, my personal method for checking the safety of the products I use is the Environmental Working Group (EWG) Skin Deep website, which is a database of cosmetic products. It takes just about 30 seconds to search your favourite product and find its rating on the website, 1 for safest and 10 for most dangerous!

Toxic chemicals in skincare products are a significant concern for those who regularly use them. By educating ourselves and making conscious choices, we can reduce our exposure to harmful substances and support healthier practices in the beauty industry. This way, we can keep our skin clean and bodies healthy!