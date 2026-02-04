Is Your Makeup Trying to Kill You?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wondered what was really lurking in your favourite cosmetics? For lots of us, makeup is an outlet we use to touch ourselves up, unsuspecting of what’s inside. So, what exactly are we putting on our faces, and how can we know what to avoid? When you’re browsing the makeup aisle, make sure to look out for these makeup red flags.

Starting off with the cancer-causing chemicals: carcinogens. There are many different carcinogens found on the ingredient lists of our favourite products, but rarely do we actually notice them. Formaldehyde is among the most common human carcinogens found in makeup, and is usually found in nail polish, lash glues, and eyeliners. Most often, it’s used as a preservative or disinfectant. Some products might not use pure formaldehyde, but still contain preservatives that slowly release it over time, such as DMDM hydantoin. Caution should be taken when buying products that contain these, since formaldehyde is known to increase the risk of leukemia and nasopharyngeal cancer.

To make matters worse, talcum powder, a common ingredient in powders like blush and eyeshadow, is easily contaminated by asbestos, another well-known carcinogen. Studies have found asbestos-contaminated talcum powder in various makeup brands, including children’s makeup as well; one of the largest culprits was the well-known girls’ store, Claire’s. Strangely, the U.S. doesn’t require any safety testing for asbestos in children’s cosmetics, and brands that use talc aren’t even required to prove it’s asbestos-free. As such, it may be a good idea to avoid products containing talc altogether and switch to talc-free alternatives.

Another major culprit of chemical toxicity in makeup is fragrance, also known as parfum. Anytime parfum is listed in the ingredients of a product, be aware that it could mean anything, quite literally anything! Parfum contains trade secrets that companies are not required to disclose to you, meaning any dangerous mix of chemicals could be hiding under that label. Phthalates are also found in these fragrance-heavy products to help scents last longer, and while that sounds nice, these can be quite dangerous, too. Phthalates are linked to reproductive issues, hormone disruptions, and even developmental problems. This is why it’s usually best to go for unscented alternatives, unless the fragrance is what you’re specifically looking for!

For such a large industry, makeup is strangely under-regulated. In the U.S. and Canada, cosmetics don’t actually need premarket approval, except for colour additives. The safety of these cosmetic products also largely depends on where they’re sourced from. The E.U. has currently banned over 1,300 cosmetic chemicals, including carcinogens and toxins, while the U.S. has only banned 11. This means that a “Made in the U.S.” label could be a good sign to check the ingredients, or avoid altogether.

It may also be a good idea to avoid certain brands that are known to include dangerous chemicals in their products and instead switch to cleaner alternatives. Some brands you may want to leave on the shelves include MAC, Maybelline, L’Oréal, Estée Lauder, Revlon, and CoverGirl, all of which are known to use undisclosed fragrance blends, parabens, and chemical preservatives linked to cancer. Meanwhile, some brands approved by biochemists include Ilia, 100% Pure, and Juice Beauty, which are considered EWG Verified by the Environmental Working Group. To check the safety of the products I buy, I like to rely on the Environmental Working Group (EWG) Skin Deep website quite a bit. The site serves as a database of cosmetic products, and it only takes 30 seconds to search for your favourite product and find its rating on the website, 1 for safest and 10 for most dangerous.

Makeup doesn’t need to be scary, but it shouldn’t be blindly trusted, either. As the saying goes, it’s better to be safe than sorry! The bottom line is to always be cautious and never put beauty above safety.