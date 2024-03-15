How to Stay Motivated as an Art Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you an art student trying to dig out the last bit of creativity left in you? If the answer is yes, don’t worry! You’re not alone. Starting a new semester as an art student is always exciting because it can be full of creativity, self-discovery, opportunities, and challenges. But as deadlines approach, it can become difficult to stay motivated and inspired. So whether you’re juggling multiple creative projects or facing creative blocks, here are five tips that have helped me and I hope will help you stay on track and make the most of the work you have put in this semester. Good luck!

SET REALISTIC GOALS

Define what you want to achieve for each project due at the semester’s end, but be realistic when you do it. Setting clear and achievable goals can help you stay motivated and focused.

As a film student, I know I will most likely be required to shoot a short film as a final project every time I start a new semester. For many film students, it is inevitable not to think of crazy and complex ideas for a story, for example, narratives set in outer space or dense forest. However, this semester, I approached things differently by using the resources available to me and built an achievable plan that would allow me to complete my project the way I intended to from the start.

CREATE A ROUTINE

I don’t recommend following a step-by-step guide of things to do every day because I think that is unrealistic, as each day will have different adversities to tackle. Rather, I recommend establishing a specific day and time of the week to go to a different place from where you usually work and take advantage of the new environment to do creative work and research.

For instance, I like to schedule one day of my week to go to a coffee shop, order my favourite chai latte with oat milk, bring my laptop, and do work. As a film student, I will most likely use the change of scenery to work on a script, create a pitch deck for a new project, work on pre-production for a film, or do some editing.

SEEK FOR INSPIRATION

Remember when, at the beginning of the article, I asked if you are trying to dig out the last bit of creativity left in you? Well, it’s because it’s a common occurrence. However, if you surround yourself with sources of inspiration, you can avoid getting to that point and continue to stay motivated. As an art student, seeking inspiration is akin to researching because you can find ways to enhance your current project or discover your next big idea.

One way I stay creative is by consuming a variety of art forms such as films, shows, books, galleries, Pinterest, and other mediums to keep the creative juices flowing.

COLLABORATE WITH OTHERS

Collaborating with other art students can be a great way to enhance your work, stay motivated, gain fresh perspectives, and learn from your peers. Even if you prefer to work independently, receiving second opinions or advice can help your art better connect with an audience and evoke an emotional response. Ultimately, this can help you create art that reflects the human experience more effectively.

At least in filmmaking, the name of the game is collaboration and teamwork. Now that I am in my third year of university, I always look for advice from others. I realized that by doing so, I could create better projects that would most likely resonate with at least one person. However, this was only possible if I was willing to ask for honest feedback about the potential of my work.

TAKE BREAKS

Remember to prioritize self-care by taking breaks, recharging, and tending to your mental and physical well-being. Make time for activities that help you relax and unwind, whether it’s indulging in hobbies, or spending time with friends and family.

Although it may feel counterintuitive to take a break when it seems everyone else is getting things done, remind yourself that resting is crucial for the long run and will improve your performance!