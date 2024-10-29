How to Make Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Her Campus at UWindsor

Autumn is my favourite time for baking, trying new recipes, and consuming all things pumpkin or pumpkin spice-related. I am always the first one to offer to bring a dessert to a Thanksgiving gathering, a holiday party, or any other event. While pumpkin pie is a good option, I always love to take it a step further and make a pumpkin-themed dessert that people may have never tried before. Pumpkin cinnamon rolls are always a fan favourite and are easy to make even if you are not an avid baker. Follow the steps below if you are interested in making these for your next fall gathering:

The ingredients you will need for the dough are:

⅓ cup milk

2 tbsp unsalted butter

½ cup canned pumpkin

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

½ tsp salt

1 egg

1 packet of active dry yeast

2 and ⅔ cups all-purpose flour

The ingredients you will need for the filling are:

6 tbsp unsalted butter

½ cup brown sugar

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground nutmeg

½ tsp ground allspice

¼ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground cloves

The ingredients you will need for the icing are:

4 ounces brick cream cheese, softened to room temperature

3 tbsp pure maple syrup

1 tbsp milk

⅔ cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted

Instructions: