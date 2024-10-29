How to Make Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

Autumn is my favourite time for baking, trying new recipes, and consuming all things pumpkin or pumpkin spice-related. I am always the first one to offer to bring a dessert to a Thanksgiving gathering, a holiday party, or any other event. While pumpkin pie is a good option, I always love to take it a step further and make a pumpkin-themed dessert that people may have never tried before. Pumpkin cinnamon rolls are always a fan favourite and are easy to make even if you are not an avid baker. Follow the steps below if you are interested in making these for your next fall gathering:
The ingredients you will need for the dough are:
- ⅓ cup milk
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- ½ cup canned pumpkin
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 egg
- 1 packet of active dry yeast
- 2 and ⅔ cups all-purpose flour
The ingredients you will need for the filling are:
- 6 tbsp unsalted butter
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 tbsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground nutmeg
- ½ tsp ground allspice
- ¼ tsp ground ginger
- ¼ tsp ground cloves
The ingredients you will need for the icing are:
- 4 ounces brick cream cheese, softened to room temperature
- 3 tbsp pure maple syrup
- 1 tbsp milk
- ⅔ cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted
Instructions:
- Begin by warming the milk and butter in the same pot on the stove or in the microwave until the butter is slightly melted. You do not want the mixture to be too hot.
- Next, whisk the pumpkin, sugar, nutmeg, and salt together in a large bowl. Whisk in the warmed milk/butter, plus the egg and yeast, until combined. Using a stand mixer or just your hands, mix in 1 cup of flour. Mix until combined and then continue to alternate between adding 1 and ⅔ cups flour at a time and mixing until you have used all the flour.
- The next step is kneading the dough. This can be done by hand on a lightly floured surface, or by using a dough hook in a stand mixer. Knead the dough for 5 minutes, adding a teaspoon of flour at a time if the dough is sticky. Do not add more flour than you need to because you do not want a super dry dough. By the time you’re done kneading, it should feel soft and slightly tacky.
- The next step is to let your dough rise. Lightly grease a large bowl with cooking spray or oil. Place the dough in the bowl, making sure it does not stick to the sides of the bowl. Cover with plastic wrap or a clean kitchen towel, and allow the dough to rise in a warm environment for 2 hours, or until it has doubled in size.
- Next, grease the bottom and sides of a 9-inch square or round baking dish or a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- The next step is to roll out the dough. Place the dough on a lightly floured surface, and using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll the dough into a roughly 10×14-inch rectangle. Try to keep the dough smooth and even. You do not want to shrink the dough or make it too thin.
- Next, add the filling. Spread the softened butter onto the rolled-out dough. Combine the brown sugar, cinnamon, and spices into a small bowl. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the dough. Roll the dough up tightly into a log. Cut the dough into 10-12 even rolls, and place them in the prepared pan
- Once more, cover the cinnamon rolls and allow them to rise once more until they double in size, which will take about an hour.
- Preheat the oven to 350℉ (177℃).
- Bake the rolls for about 24-28 minutes or until they are lightly browned on top. After about 15 minutes, tent a piece of aluminum foil over the top of the pan to prevent the rolls from browning too quickly and baking unevenly. Remove the pan from the oven and place on a wire rack for about 10 minutes.
- The final step is to make the icing and place it on the top of the cinnamon rolls. You also have the option to not make icing and leave them plain. Using a handheld mixer or a whisk, beat the cream cheese in a medium bowl until smooth. Add the maple syrup and milk until the mixture is smooth. Add the sifted confectioners’ sugar and whisk until creamy. Spread the icing on the warm cinnamon rolls.
- Enjoy! These cinnamon rolls can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 5 days, or at room temperature for up to 2 days.