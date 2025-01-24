The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my personal goals for 2025 is to improve my sleep. I often find myself staying up late to finish assignments or read, then in turn sleeping in. Then, I’ll feel tired in class or while I’m at the library, which leads to being less productive, and coffee just isn’t cutting it anymore. Quality sleep is key in improving focus and productivity, not to mention that it is so important for our mental health. The first thing I’ve changed is my schedule. I set a bedtime (before 11:30 p.m.) and a reminder on my phone to get ready for bed. Then I set my alarm to get up in the morning, keeping the times consistent throughout the week and sticking to it. This is so important and easily the hardest part about making the goal a reality, but consistency works best for me..

One thing that has also helped me fall asleep and stay asleep is making my room dark. I have blackout curtains in my room and turn off all the lights, including the one in the hallway. Investing in a good eye mask can be just as effective. I sleep with a fan on, which is a win-win situation since it provides white noise and cools my room down. This helps drown out the late night and early morning traffic outside my window. My mom also swears by falling asleep to rain sounds on YouTube to relax.

We all know scrolling through TikTok until 3 a.m. isn’t doing us any favours. So, trying to sleep right after finishing up an episode of The Office (again), hasn’t been doing me any good. Instead, I’ve made an effort to turn off the TV or put my phone down an hour before bed. In this time before bed, I read one of the many books on my to-read list, and I write in my journal. The journal I’m using is the Gratitude Journal. I got it from Indigo, and it only takes five minutes to fill out. There’s a section for the morning and night, and it includes goals for the day, positive affirmations, and positive things that happened during the day. Taking the time to read and journal before bed has really helped me center myself and helps quiet the noise in my mind that comes with everyday life. I feel calmer and more relaxed, I fall asleep easier now, and I don’t find my brain going a million miles a minute as soon as I lie down.

Incorporating these strategies into my nighttime routine has definitely improved my sleep and has improved my daily routine as a result. I have more energy during the day, and my productivity has increased. I feel more energized to tackle my assignments, and going to class isn’t as draining as it used to be. I hope to continue with these habits so that I have the best sleep possible and am ready to tackle my goals in 2025!