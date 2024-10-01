The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

I am an English major that doesn’t like English. Logically, you may ask, “Why don’t you change your major?” To be brief, I didn’t realize I didn’t like English until halfway through my degree. The texts, close readings, and in-class discussions make me wonder, “What for?” If you love English literature, all the power to you! That is your calling and path in life. It is not mine.

Despite my distaste for this field, I have finished all my English courses with A’s. No, I don’t study every day. No, I don’t do all the readings. No, I don’t have any motivation to study English. So, how do I survive?

To Read or Not to Read

Nothing is worse than looking at a syllabus and finding obscure texts that do not interest me. I often attempt the first few readings, only to give up after five pages. What is the point of reading a text if I can’t understand it? Sure, I can spend hours researching historical context and defining obsolete vocabulary, but won’t the professor do that for me during the lecture? But rather than do away with reading, I read selectively and strategically.

If my professor tells me I will have a choice as to what I write about on the midterm and exam, then I won’t read all the materials. I will likely not need to know something about every text, but a lot about a few texts. Similarly, for papers, if I have one or two essays and several major texts, I will only read enough texts to have something to write about. Unfortunately, if I have weekly reading quizzes or discussion posts, I decide to read, no matter how painful. Additionally, I consider how likely the professor is to address me in class. I can usually figure this out after attending the first few lectures. I will not do every reading if I can tell my professor won’t call me out. Lastly, if I read a text and come away with the same level of understanding as I began, I see no point in reading it.

So What’s Important?

If I don’t need to read everything, what do I need to do? Show up and take detailed notes. I write down everything the professor says. One may be reluctant to show up to a class without having completed the reading. However, I find the lecture crucial, as the professor provides their interpretation of the text, which I will likely be tested on later.

Handling Essays

When you dislike English, a 10-page essay worth 30% of your grade is daunting. To succeed in essay writing, I make sure I comprehend the instructions by re-reading them and asking questions as needed. All of my best essays have something in common: time. The more time I spend on it, the more time I have to research before I form a thesis, throw out bad ideas, logically rearrange my paper, consult essay-writing materials, and edit. After I’ve formed a rough draft, I often make an appointment (or two) with the Writing Support Desk to refine my work. Before I know it, the dreaded essay is a thing of the past.

Handling Professors

Occasionally, professors can be unclear about their expectations. For instance, one professor asked me to write an essay about the argument of one of Chaucer’s texts. “Write your own interpretation,” he emphasized. So I did just that and received 50%. I quickly discovered he meant his interpretation, not mine. In the following assessment, I regurgitated his ideas, enriching them with a close reading of what he skimmed over in class. Lo and behold, I got an A. I realized it is important to truly understand how the professor views a text and how they want me to complete my assignments.

Conclusion

My professors would be sick after reading this article. Who would’ve thought that one can succeed in studying literature without reading crucial texts, such as Frankenstein, The Canterbury Tales, or There There? My study habits may be questionable, but I hope this article inspires you to study strategically and use methods that work best for you.