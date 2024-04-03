Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Focusing on what is within my control

Focusing on what is within my control is essential to me when I have a mental breakdown. It involves focusing on controlling my emotions and not actions outside my control. I like to make a priority list for school and for my mental well-being.What I can control are my emotions presently and look forward. I can control how I react differently in a positive way. 

Taking a recovery day

Throughout my university life, I have struggled with taking rest days without feeling guilty. Now, I realize how important it is to have a me-day. During my me-days, I like to paint, draw, play piano, and dance. These activities help me ground myself, and destress. 

Realizing that bad days come and go

Bad days do happen, but then there are 364 new days afterward to look forward too. They hold things I haven’t seen yet as well as people I haven’t met yet, and bearing this in mind helps me keep a positive mind when I am having a mental breakdown.

Calling someone

Sometimes you just need your best friend, significant other, or family member. Calling someone to vent instead of bottling it all up makes me feel less alone. Knowing that someone has gone through a similar situation as me provides me with comfort.

Keeping the mindset of “it won’t matter in a year”

Moral of the story: life is short, so enjoy it. I never know where life is going to take me. Some things in the moment of my mental breakdown I won’t even remember a year from now. I find beauty and relaxation knowing that.

I look back on my second year of university, being so lost for what to do with my life, but now I look back and say I have come a long way. I also don’t allow myself to feel ashamed of my emotions. I know emotions are meant to be felt and understood.

Taking care of your body and mind, including:

These are things I do to relax my body after a mental breakdown. I acknowledge my thoughts and feelings but also understand their toll on my body. Understanding when my body needs rest and not ignoring the signs is key.

Madison Traquair

UWindsor '24

Hi everyone, Madison Traquair (Maddy) is one of the writers here at Her Campus UWindsor. Maddy is responsible for writing biweekly articles for her chapter. Prior to joining HC, Maddy was (and still is) a full-time student studying at the University of Windsor.Maddy loves to write about her life as a student, selfcare, movies, and entertainment. Maddy is also involved with the psychology student’s association (PSA). In the PSA, Maddy is the financial coordinator, meaning that she is responsible for direct deposits and the club’s money management/ funds. Beyond Her Campus involvement, Maddy works in landscaping and nannying children. She loves to devote her time towards helping children and putting a smile on their faces. Currently, Maddy is a senior at the University of Windsor, studying full time honours sociology with a minor in psychology and geography. In her free time, Maddy loves being outside and staying active. She loves spending her free time rollerblading, running, and going to the gym. Maddy also has an artistic side. She loves to paint and draw, specifically fashion designs. Maddy also likes to prioritize her mental health by doing selfcare. You can find Maddy around being a social butterfly, always meeting new people and hanging out with her friends. Maddy is always down for stepping out of her comfort zone and trying new things.