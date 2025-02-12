The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is approaching. For couples, going on dates and gift-giving is a big part of Valentine’s Day as it shows your significant other how much you love and care for them. However, love can also be shared with family and friends through words, gifts, or actions. There are many different ways to show your appreciation for your loved ones. Here are a few of my favourite ways Ito express my love, whether it would be to a friend, romantic partner, or family.

Baking a Sweet Treat

One of my favourite hobbies is baking. I enjoy baking and giving to my friends and family. When Valentine’s Day comes around, I enjoy making anything red velvet, whether that be cupcakes, brownies, or cake pops. I enjoy scrolling on Pinterest to find new recipes to try and experiment with different combinations or flavours. I think baking is a nice way to tell someone I love them, as they will think about me when they are enjoying my baked goods. It also takes time and effort to do, making it a personal gift. Baking is such a great way to tell someone you love them.

Making A Personal Gift

Making a personal gift gives me so much room for creativity. Sometimes I enjoy giving someone a picture frame with a picture of the two of us inside, or sometimes I will paint them a picture. Making something personal is a fun way to give someone something I know they will love and cherish. It’s a heartfelt way to say “I love you” as it gives them a cherishable keepsake and shows them you really care.

Writing a Letter

A handwritten is one of my favourite gifts to both give and receive. Giving someone a letter is a heartfelt and sincere way to tell someone you love them. I have received a few letters from friends and everytime I read them I get emotional. I also enjoy writing them, as it is an honest way to tell someone how much I love them. I feel like it is such a sweet way to get closer to my friends and other people in my life!

Creating a Playlist

Lastly, I love creating playlists for people based on artists we both have in common. I have made playlists for people with songs that remind me of them, whether it be songs we both love or songs I believe they would love. It is a great way to connect with someone through music, and when they listen to it, they will think of me. Creating a playlist for someone you love is a great way to express your love through music.

There are so many great ways to say I love you, but these are four of my favourite ways to express it. With Valentine’s Day coming up soon, it’s a great time to show appreciation for the people in my life.