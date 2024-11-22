Decorating Early for the Holidays: A Double-Edged Sword for University Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The sun sets earlier each day, and the lecture material we brushed off as a “later problem” has suddenly become an urgent priority. The word burnout feels overused, while seasonal depression seems to be at an all-time high. This can only mean one thing: we’ve entered November and are edging closer to December. In other words, the busiest, most emotional, and jam-packed time of the year is here—exam season… and, of course, the holiday season!

Like many people, I absolutely love the holiday season! From making my wish list, trying out Starbucks’ Christmas menu, and most importantly, decorating, I love it all! The moment the carved pumpkins hit the yard waste bin and the calendar flips to November, it’s officially time to dive into the festivities.

Typically, my family—who is always busy—brings all the decorations up from the basement. Then, like solving a puzzle, we piece everything together whenever someone has a free moment. One year, we actually decorated the Christmas tree over the course of an entire month. For weeks, the empty tree stood in the living room while the ornaments waited on the couch. Every time someone walked by, they would add an ornament or two. This year, though, my older brother came home for a week and surprised us by doing it all himself!

There’s no better feeling than coming home after a long day of work or school, turning the corner onto my street, and seeing the warm glow of the tree lights shining through our front window. When I walk inside and see the stockings hung by the fireplace, I’m instantly wrapped in a cozy, nostalgic feeling. Unfortunately, that feeling usually lasts only until I make it halfway up the stairs. That’s when reality hits and I remember how much schoolwork I have to finish before I can fully embrace the holiday spirit.

For some of my friends, holiday decorations are their motivation to power through the stress of exam season. On some days, I feel the same way. But on others, it’s the opposite—seeing the decorations can feel like a distraction. Once I slip into the Christmas mindset, it’s tough to switch back into “academic weapon” mode.

At the end of the day, there’s no right time to start decorating, nor is there a perfect timeline for getting it all done. The key is finding what works for you—whether that’s decking the halls early to stay motivated or holding off until exams are behind you. Although it may feel like a mountain of assignments and endless hours of studying stand between you and the holidays, I promise the festive season will arrive just in time.