A Guide to Spring Whimsy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello friends,

Before we dive into today’s topic, I wanted to share a little update. We are officially in the heart of spring, and if you’re like me, you’re feeling that sudden urge to open every window, rearrange your furniture, and become a slightly better version of yourself. Lately, the world has felt a bit like a concrete parking lot or an apartment dipped in beige—too much hustling and not enough wonder.

We need a reset. Not a productivity reset, but a whimsical one. Whimsy isn’t just an aesthetic; it is a gentle, defiant act of keeping your inner child alive.

So, let’s talk about how to be the creative director of your own life and sprinkle some colour into the cracks of the everyday.

1. Romanticize Your Smallest Rituals

You don’t need a major life overhaul to feel more alive. Start with what you already do. Refine your morning routine to feel like a spa treatment, complete with soft music and a facial mist. If you have to do laundry, treat it like a hotel service to yourself by playing relaxing music and using a linen spray.

2. Turn Your Kitchen Into Your Favourite Café

I am a true believer that the quickest way to feel joyful is to change your environment. Instead of spending $9 on a matcha, invest in making your own home your favourite coffee shop. Brew your own seasonal syrups, learn to make your drink just the way you like it, and even create a little menu for yourself. If you’re feeling adventurous, name your restaurant and offer takeout to your friends.

3. Lean Into Grown-Up Seasonality

Remember how elementary school bulletin boards would magically change with the seasons? We should bring that back. It doesn’t have to be consumer-y or wasteful.

Swap your scents: Rotate your hand soaps and candles to match the vibe: citrus for spring, earthy for winter.

Update your digital space: Change your phone and desktop wallpapers monthly to match the mood.

A seasonal vase: Keep one vase. Fill it with bright, happy flowers for spring and summer.

4. Become a Collector of Beautiful Things

Start a “Beautiful Things” photo album on your phone. Fill it with sunlight through a curtain, a perfect cup of coffee, or a dog in a tiny jacket you saw while walking. Once you start looking for beauty, you’ll see it everywhere. You can also collect physical treasures no one else notices, weirdly shaped pebbles, or receipts from days you felt genuinely happy.

5. Adopt Some Silly Rules

Whimsy is the joyful refusal to be boring. Make up rules that serve no purpose other than to make you smile:

Mondays are for wearing rings.

Every Thursday, you must dance while brushing your teeth.

No serious decisions are allowed after sunset.

At 11:11, you must stop and make a wish.

6. Host a Tiny, Low-Bar Gathering

Spring energy is best shared. It doesn’t have to be a formal dinner party; the bar should be delightfully low. Invite friends for an after-dinner puzzle, a board game, or to paint paper fans together. The goal is simple: to be wildly present with the people you love.

7. Write to Invisible Friends

There is something magical about putting pen to paper. Write a letter to spring like it’s an old friend visiting, or write a postcard to your future self. You could even leave a secret note hidden in a book for someone else (or yourself) to find later.