Why touring college campuses is important. 

If I could do it all over again, I would have toured more college campuses. Thankfully, I ended up exactly where I was supposed to, but maybe the decision would have been easier if I had visited more. The only school I visited was UVM. As a first generation college student, I had literally no idea what was going on. Now that my sister is going through the decision process I am trying to keep her from making the same mistakes I did. Guiding her through this process has made me realise that I would have done a lot differently.

First, I am really encouraging her to visit the university in our hometown. I didn’t do this, and now I wish I had. Even though it is literally in our backyard, it’s a whole different world that we really know nothing about. If she decides to go there, it would be nice to know where and what things are before school starts. Start with the simple stuff like the library, where your department’s building would be, and where the bookstore is. Getting a feel for the campus is important too. Ask yourself if there are certain things that are important to you that these specific campuses have or don’t have. From study spaces to a lot of dining options, these things are important.

Another thing that is pretty important is researching the area’s renters market before deciding to go there. Is it in your budget? Do you want a house or apartment, and if the area is more concentrated in the other is that important to you? Researching the dorms is also very important. Do they have AC? Do you need AC? How close is it to a dining hall and your classes? How long do students live on campus? What is the parking situation? These are all very important questions to ask yourself.

Research student life. What are the major sports? Is Greek Life a big deal? What kind of amenities are available on campus? Gyms, pools, laundry? These kinds of things can make or break your experience.

From transfer students to high school seniors, finding your right fit is very important, and there are steps you can take to make the process easier. Honestly, it is probably a good thing that I was so unprepared because I might not have ended up at UVM, but I know that this is where I am supposed to be. It may have worked out for me, but I would still visit as many campuses as you can!