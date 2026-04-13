This is Your Sign to Stop Overthinking

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I, like many others, am extremely prone to overthinking. It doesn’t matter what it is, no matter how big or small, I’m always picturing every possible outcome before anything actually happens. In some ways, analyzing situations like this is helpful because adequate planning and thinking can prevent something from going wrong. However, in most cases, it is only an inhibitor from doing what you are capable of.

Unfortunately, the truest piece of advice I’ve ever heard is that living your best life is on the other side of fear. When I think about my own life experiences and ask myself why things worked out the way they did, it almost always involved getting over some fear factor. I believe the point of life is to jump out of your comfort zone now and again, otherwise everything becomes monotonous.

I frequently find myself looking back on moments in my life where I’m disappointed I let fear get in the way. Two summers ago, I traveled the south of France with my dad. We were walking along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice when I saw signs advertising parasailing for just €40 a ticket. My dad caught the glimmer in my eye and told me that I was welcome to go for it. I asked if he would come with me but he assured me there was no possible way. He’s always been afraid of heights.

I eventually suggested we keep walking while I mull it over. I was in my head all day. All around Nice we went while I debated whether parasailing was a good idea or not. I reminded myself that we would be in Nice for another couple days before we moved on to our next destination, so I would have ample time to build up the courage and just do it.

I never did it.

It’s a moment I regret to this day because my overthinking cost me a memorable life experience. I honestly don’t know why because I saw experienced professionals safely put up several hundred people in their sails. I watched as they glided over the coast of the Mediterranean and hollered with joy. That could have been me, for crying out loud, but I was too scared. I was afraid of putting myself in danger.

Another instance was last summer. I was backpacking around California with my childhood best friend Lassen and when we were staying with her uncle in Pacific Beach, he offered to let us go paragliding. Yeah, right, I thought. You would never catch me willingly throwing myself off a cliff hundreds of feet in the air and putting my life on the line.

However, Lassen was eager to try it, so she did. She didn’t even think twice. She just said yes, and an hour later, we were watching her having the time of her life, soaring through the sky and watching the sunset over the Pacific ocean.

Watching her from the ground, I found myself second guessing. Why wasn’t I up there? What was stopping me besides my own head? She was having a blast while I stood there only able to imagine what she was feeling at that moment.

Her uncle must have seen the look on my face, that silent temptation and wonder. He said, “There’s still time if you want to go up there, too.” I contemplated and stressed over it for the next 24 hours after he told me that, but I finally forced myself to stop overthinking it and just say yes. Last time I let fear get in the way, I regretted it. Once I said yes, there was no turning back. We got into the car and made our way to the gliderport.

I went paragliding over the Pacific ocean on my last day in California before I flew back home. After a month of traveling, this was the perfect finale to my trip, the ultimate leap out of my comfort zone. It was easily the highlight of my trip, and one of the most memorable experiences of my life.

It’s easier said than done. Believe me, I am one of the biggest overthinkers I know, but I can’t stress it enough: just stop overthinking it. Literally just do things. The first time you practice forcing yourself out of your comfort zone, the easier it is to do it again and again. I’m not saying to act recklessly and underthink things—what I want is to emphasize the importance of finding a balance between knowing your limits and not letting your fear get the best of you. Once you master this, living your best life becomes a whole lot easier.