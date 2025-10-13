The Best Way To Spend The Weekend In Burlington

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I often feel like I put too much pressure on myself to travel outside of Burlington on the weekends. Since we’re so close to New York and Boston, I feel like I should be traveling more. But then I remind myself that after a draining week of school and work, a restful weekend at home is all I really need.

I like to give myself the opportunity to really relax on Saturdays. I sleep-in and get out of bed super late. I allow myself to really take some time getting ready for the day. However, I think that it is important that I leave the house for at least an hour on the weekend.

Most of the time this means studying at a coffee shop for a while. My personal favorites are Kru Coffee and Black Cap Coffee. After about two hours, I am ready to head home to chill for a while though. However, I don’t let myself rot in bed for the rest of the day. If the weather allows, walking and swimming at Red Rocks Park. This is a great time of day to do something active and social too. Inviting a friend to do an activity is a great way to make a staycation feel special.

My favorite thing to do on a Saturday is go to a hockey game. I love hockey season. I know nothing about the sport, but it makes me feel so connected to my community. So, I love it.

Almost every Sunday, I go out for breakfast. I go to either Henry Street Deli or Burlington Bagel. After this, I like to peruse Church Street. I love going into new stores or places I’ve never been, and I usually walk away with a new trinket.

I also love a Sunday matinee at the Majestic 10 in Williston. There is something about leaving the movie theatre and it still being light outside that feels like a great reset. Then, I usually head home and get ready for the week. Boring stuff like homework and cleaning, but it makes me feel a lot better about the week ahead.

I love to end the weekend by watching the sunset at North Beach. I think this is the perfect reset and wind down activity, and it can be done any time of year. I honestly think it is the most fun in the middle of winter.

Yeah, a lot of these are really simple things that we do a lot. But, sometimes those are the best. Some of the sweetest memories come from this routine. It is easy to take Burlington for granted, but it is a goal of mine to make the most of it in the rest of my time at UVM.