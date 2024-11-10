The Beauty of Getting Your Nails Done

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

I have been getting my nails done somewhat consistently since my junior year of high school. That is over three years now – and yes, I know, a lot of dollars! Although it can be a financial commitment, going to the nail salon has become a habit in my life I enjoy for many reasons. I find the entire process to be therapeutic, expressive, fun, and a nice confidence boost. If you can afford it, I highly recommend spending a Sunday afternoon in the nail salon, and here is why:

The process is therapeutic

There is something calming about sitting in a nail salon and simply being pampered. You are surrounded by soft music, or you can wear your air pods and listen to your favorite tunes or podcasts for an hour. From soaking and filing to the smooth brushstrokes of polish to the hand massage and lotion at the end, the act of getting your nails done can ease the mind. If I get my nails done alone, I spend most of the time letting my mind wander and disconnecting from the outside world. The nail salon is the perfect place to focus on self-care and escape from the busyness of college life.

It is a form of expression

I am a big advocate for things like nails, tattoos, and piercings being a form of expression. It is like art on your body! There are endless colors, patterns, and designs you can get on your nails to match whatever mood or era you are in. Just before Halloween, I got a very dark purple, and I truly felt like a witch (in the best way possible). Want to celebrate a holiday or show school spirit? You can do so with your nails! I plan to get a soft orange for Thanksgiving, and maybe an olive green to show my Kappa Delta pride for our Girl Scout event coming up. Nails provide a subtle way to show your self-expression and creativity.

A fresh manicure can boost confidence

When I walk out of the nail salon with a fresh manicure, I feel invincible. Not only did I just spend an hour on self-care, but my nails also look beautiful! There is then a ripple effect on how I carry myself. When my nails are done, I feel put together, confident, and like I can do anything. I also think it is a beautiful way to get in touch with my femininity and channel my inner girl boss. It is a small detail that can change your overall look and even improve your mood. You know what they say – look good, feel good!

Getting your nails done is so much more than a beauty treatment. It is a form of self-care, an expression of yourself, and a boost to your confidence. If you have never treated yourself to the simple joy of a manicure, I urge you to try! Spending an afternoon in the nail salon gives you an hour to detach from everyday stress, and you will leave feeling creative and confident!