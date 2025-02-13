Survival Guide for Spending Valentine’s Day Single

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Don’t have a partner to spend Valentine’s Day with this year? Yeah, me neither. However, I believe it serves as a perfect opportunity to celebrate yourself on a day of love. Besides, what’s hotter than romanticizing your life?

Buy yourself flowers.

The stereotypical romantic gesture is giving flowers after all! Buying a bouquet is a relatively inexpensive way to give yourself some instant dopamine. Pro tip if you’re worried about them dying: buy fake flowers and put a scented wallflower in, or use room spray for the same fragrant effect.

Take an “everything shower” or bath.

There’s nothing better than taking a steaming hot shower after the sun sets. Go the full 9 yards; use a body scrub, play music, and take your time. If you have a bathtub you could light candles, use epsom salt and essential oils, make tea, perhaps crack open a book, or just close your eyes and enjoy all the warm and cozy feelings.

Have a Galentine’s Day instead.

Grab your besties and plan a night in, or out! Spending time with people releases the love hormone, oxytocin, after all. Connect with the girls and do a craft night, a Trader Joe’s charcuterie board, or have tea and deep talk. One of my friend group’s favorite ways to connect is to share the top 3 characteristics we think of each other and why. It always gets the conversation flowing and leaves our hearts feeling a little more grateful than before.

Journal about everything you have.

When spending V-Day alone, it’s easy to ruminate over what we don’t have in terms of relationships. A good idea for shifting this mindset could look like writing down what is going RIGHT in your life right now. Spend time reflecting on the things you appreciate, even if it’s the routine way you make your coffee in the morning. While you’re at it, pour yourself some tea and light a candle!

Book a workout class.

When I do any type of movement, I think of it as a little love-note to my body. Book that class you’ve been wanting to try as a way to honor yourself. I love doing group fitness classes because it gives me a sense of community. Even if you’re not interacting with people in the class, it’s still nice to be in the presence of others while getting all the feel-good endorphins from moving your body. So here’s your sign to book that overpriced reformer pilates class you’ve been wanting to try, and take yourself on that date!