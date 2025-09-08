Stop Feeling Guilty for Doing Nothing!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is a time of intense academics. On top of that, you’re encouraged to join clubs, make friends, and do all the things. It’s a beautiful period of growth and hard work, but it can easily become overwhelming.

Between classes, work, extracurriculars, and hanging out with friends, there’s limited time to simply do nothing. But if there’s anything I’ve learned from my college career so far, it’s that those moments of nothing are essential for self-care.

Taking an extra 20 minutes in the morning to scroll on your phone is not the worst thing in the world! Sure, those 20 minutes could be spent studying or reading, but why not give yourself a small window of time to clear your mind? Learning to do nothing without guilt has been the most freeing lesson I’ve learned in college.

My ideal version of doing nothing, you ask? Easy. I’m alone in my room, winding down for bed. Music playing through my speaker. Sitting in my comfy chair with my laptop open to Pinterest, scrolling through my recommended pins. Sometimes I even hit the double scroll with my phone in front of my laptop.

And I’ve learned not to feel guilty about this routine because it truly helps me recharge. During that 30 minutes to an hour, I have nothing on my mind. I’m not thinking about the homework I could be doing or the job interview I have the next day. I’m fully indulging in the art of doing nothing.

Rest is not laziness… It’s maintenance! I encourage you to take 20 minutes to do nothing: watch some horrible TV, or just sit outside and people-watch. You’ll realize that nothing terrible happened in those 20 minutes. In fact, you’ll feel better afterward. Doing nothing is still doing something – recharging, reflecting, and giving your brain space to breathe.