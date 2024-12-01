Rediscovering Your Creative Side Over Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

The hustle and bustle of college life can make it difficult to carve out time for creativity. Between classes, extracurriculars, and endless to-do lists, I’ve found myself longing to simply create for the sake of creating. Over Thanksgiving break, I finally made it a priority to reconnect with my artistic side. Painting, drawing, and crafting reminded me of the joy that comes from exploring my imagination and passions.

Breaks from school are a perfect opportunity to step away from the chaos and rediscover your creative spark. Here are a few simple ways to get creative this winter break—and why you should make the effort.

Simple ways to get creative

Painting or drawing

This might be the easiest way to dive into creativity at home! All you need is paper and something to draw with. Sketch a flower from your dining room table, play with the watercolors that have been sitting in your closet since middle school, or choose a photo from your camera roll to recreate in however way you feel inspired to. There is no need for extravagance or perfection – just let your imagination lead the way!

Journaling or writing

All it takes to start writing is a pen and paper—or your laptop. Journaling about your day or jotting down what made you smile recently can be a great starting point. Or if you are feeling inspired try writing a poem or short story sparked by the sights and smells of your family dinner. Writing offers a simple, yet versatile way to express yourself.

Cooking or baking

If you enjoy structure but still want to get creative, cooking or baking is the way to go. Look online for any recipe that excites you and give it a try! Your family will likely be thrilled to taste-test your latest culinary experiment. Bonus: you get to enjoy the delicious results of your creativity!

DIY Crafts

Crafting is perfect for those who want to create something tangible. Collaging is a simple yet rewarding activity—use images from Pinterest or old magazines to make a vision board. Or for a fun twist, try making DIY decorations for your dorm room. All you need is some felt, glue, and scissors. Sometimes the process of crafting can be as fulfilling as the finished product itself.

Why creativity matters

Studies show that engaging in creative activities can reduce stress, improve mood, and even boost confidence! There is something uniquely satisfying about stepping away from the academic world to work on a creative project. The most important thing to remember during this process is that creativity is not about the result, it is about the journey! The act of creating is valuable in itself, regardless of the end product you produce. It is a perfect way to focus on something purely for your enjoyment.

Thanksgiving break was a perfect chance for me to rediscover and explore my ideas and imagination. I plan to do the same over winter break, and I encourage you to do the same! Let’s take a moment to step away from the busyness of life and school to rediscover the joy of creating.