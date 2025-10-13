On Mail: Postcards, Pen Pals & Pure Nostalgia

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are few things more exciting than eagerly awaiting a letter in the mail. In fact, the anticipation is almost more thrilling than when the parcel actually arrives. Whether you’re expecting mail or not, receiving a letter written from a friend, family member, or pen pal is always a pleasant surprise.

Hand writing a letter to someone is a meaningful way to show your love for a person. Taking the time out of your busy day to sit down, carefully craft what you’re going to say on the small greeting or post card, and thinking of the recipient all the while is a beautiful practice.

Many people might think the only person benefitting from the letter is the receiving, but I would say it’s quite the opposite. In fact, writing letters to my friends and family is a restorative practice for me that helps ground me as I sort out my thoughts on the page.

Whatever your style, be it a traditional greeting card, an artist-made postcard from the farmers market, or a piece of paper torn out of your notebook, it only adds to the charm and character of your message. I love writing on colorful Post It notes, bookmarks, or tickets from an event I attended as a way of capturing the moment through the medium.

Release the pressure of feeling like you need to write a certain number of times and let the conversation occur naturally. Remember, it takes a while for letters and postcards to make it to their destination! Instead, try to intentionally slow down and enjoy the process of writing, waiting, and receiving as a way to define the rhythm or frequency of sending mail.

If you’re having a hard time deciding who to write, consider getting a pen pal! This can be someone you’ve met before or a complete stranger, that’s part of the fun. I recommend reaching out to friends from high school, extended family members, or students in an exchange program to get started.

Aside from friends, sending mail to my family back home is a nostalgic and intentional way for me to stay connected during my time at college. I see it as a tangible timeline marking significant experiences in my college journey.

Whatever you choose to write, and whomever you choose to write to, embrace the practice of remembering, creating, and sharing your story with others around you. Think about the smile on the face of the receiver when they see their name written in your handwriting on the envelope and let that inspire you.