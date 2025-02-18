This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Need a break from it all? Want to drop off the face of the earth for a sec and reset your mind? College can be overwhelming, and sometimes the best remedy is to retreat into nature. At least, that’s my go-to move when I’m knee deep into exams, surviving on nothing but yerba mate and denial, and the to-do list is so overwhelming that I find myself staring at the ceiling and hoping for the best. Luckily, Burlington has plenty of natural spots where you can unwind and simply be—no pressure to do anything. Here are five places that’ll bring you back to life when your brain needs to log out permanently.

Leddy Park

When the walls of your dorm start closing in on you, Leddy Park is your perfect escape hatch. It has everything you need for a mental refresh: a beach to walk along, rocks to kick, and water to stare at dramatically like you’re in a moody indie film. Bonus: If you stick around for sunset, you’ll get a free therapy session disguised as a killer view.

Centennial Woods

Centennial Woods is like the closest “get out of jail free” card you’ll find near campus. When your brain hits capacity and you can’t handle one more Brightspace or Outlook pings, head into the woods. The trails are perfect for wandering aimlessly, getting lost in thought (without actually getting lost of course), and pretending that deadlines don’t exist for a bit. It’s close enough that you can escape on a whim, but once you’re inside, you’ll feel miles away from the chaos of campus. Think of it as a nature-fueled reset button.

Red Rocks Park

Red Rocks Park is a perfect spot for when you need a fresh view—and maybe a hint of drama. The forested trails are calming, but the real magic happens when you reach the points overlooking Lake Champlain. It’s the kind of view that stops your spiral mid-thought and reminds you that life isn’t completely falling apart. Find a cozy spot on the rocks, let the wind snatch your worries right out of your head, and yell into the open air. It won’t solve everything, but it’ll feel absolutely freeing. Trust me- it works.

Mount Philo State Park

Does your life soundtrack currently feel like Miley Cyrus’s The Climb? Because same. Luckily, this climb is one you can actually conquer. Mount Philo is the perfect mix of “I’m doing something productive and moving my body” and “I need to escape reality.” The hike is short but enough to get your heart pumping, and once you reach the top, you’ll be rewarded with jaw-dropping views of Lake Champlain and the mountains. It’s the kind of view that makes your problems feel tiny—in a good way. Bring water, sit on a rock, and take your time soaking it all in. Besides, reality seems less stressful when you’re above it.

Oakledge Park

Oakledge Park is the definition of a choose-your-own-adventure hideout. Feel like taking a stroll? The Burlington Bike Path is calling your name. Need a quiet place to sit? The rocky beaches are perfect for zoning out or day dreaming. Want to feel like you’re in a magical tale? Visit the Earth Clock, a giant stone circle where you can sit and reflect. No matter how you decide to spend your time here, the lakeside vibes and open spaces will make you feel as if you’ve hit pause on reality—and sometimes, that’s just what you need!