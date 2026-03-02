My Midterms Season Essentials

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I continue to hold the belief that midterms week is so much worse than finals week. Not only do I have exams, projects, and papers, but I also have a full week of regular class and readings to stay on top of. Every semester, I say to myself, “If you can get through this week, you can get through any week.” However, I always need a little extra help getting over the last week between me and spring break. So, here are some of my essentials for getting through midterms week.

Sleep

This is always essential, but during stressful times this is a non-negotiable. I aim to get more sleep than usual during midterms and finals week which means giving up a little extra decompression time, but I am always grateful to wake up with a few extra hours of sleep under my belt. I even try to sneak in a few extra power naps throughout the day.

Painted Nails

At the risk of sounding vain, writing an essay is a lot more fun when you can watch colorful fingernails slide across your keyboard. Lately I have been loving OPI’s “Got The Blues For Red,” but I am always a fan of Essie’s classic “Ballet Slippers.” Painting my nails is a great way for me to shake off some stress too because it literally forces me to sit still and do nothing for an hour or two.

Something to look forward to

With spring break right around the corner this is a pretty easy essential to have, but I think smaller things throughout the week are just as important. From grabbing coffee with a friend, to treating yourself to a Diet Coke on Friday, or catching the newest episode of The Pitt, anything to look forward to works perfectly.

My Journal

Staying organized and dumping your brain onto a few pages will really make a world of difference. This semester I have been obsessed with the Paper Republic journal I got for Christmas. I have my diary and my planner all in one place. I can get all of my stress out onto the page and keep track of what’s going on without having even more stuff to carry around.

These are just a few of the things that are keeping me going through this week! Good luck with midterms, and have a fantastic Spreak!