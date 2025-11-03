Making Space: How Doing Less Can Leave Room For More

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterms are in full swing, course registration is coming up for next semester & the holidays are just around the corner. With so much to think about and plan for in the future, I’m finding myself struggling to stay present.

College is a time of endless opportunities, events, and possibilities. It can be easy to over schedule yourself and fill your days with commitments to the point of exhaustion. Even too much of a good thing can lead to burnout. If you’re a “yes” girl like me, saying “no” to an invitation or opportunity can often feel like you’re letting people down or missing out on an experience.

Heading into year two of college, I’m still learning how to find balance within my routines and responsibilities. Managing the demands of school work, social events, and also finding time for myself to recharge is part of growing. It isn’t necessarily an algorithm that’s meant to be “solved”, but rather a continual process of becoming.

Learning to let go of feeling guilty for saying “no” isn’t easy work and takes consistent practice. What I’ve discovered during a very full fall semester was the importance of creating time for rest and margin in my schedule. I came to a point a week or two ago where my body and mind couldn’t handle what I was demanding of it. After pulling up my calendar, I realized I didn’t have an hour to spare between classes, club meetings, sports practice, social engagements and work. Something had to give.

After a long phone call with my parents and some encouraging words from a wise mentor, I sent out a few emails politely declining opportunities to serve on an executive board, take up a leadership position in a club, and interview for an on-campus job. I felt conflicted turning down these offers that would not only look good on my resume, but also help me gain valuable work experience. However, I knew that if I committed to all of these things at once, I wouldn’t have any time to just be.

In a culture that rewards hustle and praises productivity, it can feel counter-cultural to choose rest. Learning when to say “yes” and when to say “no” to a decision is an art that only gets easier with practice. I encourage you to give yourself permission to say “no” this season, even if it’s just for now. Each of us can only give to others when we have properly taken care of ourselves. I’ve found that physically doing less often leads to an abundance of peace, rest and rejuvenation. Sometimes less is actually more, and protecting your peace is productive.