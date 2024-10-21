This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

“I’m dropping out” is precisely what I said after studying for two hours for a midterm that I thought was going to be the end of me.

The mid-semester slump is upon us. Week eight of the semester is coming in hot and with that, the slump has begun. This phenomenon is the feeling of loss in motivation, productivity, or achievement that haunts many college students.

How to identify the slump:

To understand the mid-semester slump we must identify where it stems from. Typically, this starts when academic pressure and workload begin to increase. At this point, we are beginning midterm exams and it’s reasonable to feel that the initial motivation of the semester starts to burn out. It also doesn’t help that as the seasons are changing we are losing light which means shorter days and for some people, bluer moods.

With all of these changes, you can feel a variety of symptoms both mental and physical. You could be feeling increased stress and anxiety or even have physical symptoms like headaches and fatigue. It’s important that in this time you watch out for signs like distancing from friends and enjoyable activities or declining grades and performance.

Strategies to overcome the slump:

It’s important to implement time management strategies. Making to-do lists to prioritize the most important tasks makes getting work done much more manageable. Another great strategy is to time block study sessions and social time. This allows you to visualize your schedule and make time for both school work and the activities you enjoy doing.

Self-care practices during this time will help you maintain a better mood. It’s important to prioritize getting enough sleep to make sure that you are well-rested for the day ahead of you. Along with this, it’s also helpful to practice mindfulness through journaling or meditating. I love to go to a yoga class or journal to relax and get in touch with myself.

The mid-semester slump is no joke. At times it can be too heavy to handle alone and you should feel comfortable reaching out to the available resources. Connect with friends or peers in your classes for support in exam season. It can also be helpful to reach out to professors and teaching assistants with questions on assignments. Finally, there are so many resources UVM offers to help support students this time. UVM offers counseling and psychiatric services (CAPS). You can make an appointment or drop in for one of their “Let’s Talk” sessions.

Staying motivated throughout the semester:



It’s easy to believe that you’re going to feel like this for the rest of the semester. However, there are so many ways to stay motivated throughout the semester.

Set both short-term and long-term goals. Setting goals helps you to have something to look forward to achieving and helps you stay motivated. Posting these goals somewhere you can see them like your mirror or your planner makes them easy to remember and more fun to achieve. Along with this celebrate your achievements! I love to celebrate a small achievement with a sweet treat or a non-dining hall dinner.

Find inspiration! Make a vision board or find a podcast that inspires you. I always find that if I see someone else achieving their goals it makes me believe that I can too. Surround yourself with people who inspire you to do your best because they will help pull you up.

Overall, remember that the mid-semester slump is totally normal. We all go through it and eventually, you’ll be able to see the light. However, it is important that you make sure that you take proactive strategies to combat the slump and also seek support when needed. After all, we have halloweekend and Thanksgiving break to look forward to. This semester is going to be gone before we know it!