It Takes a Village

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s midterm season, and every college student knows what that means: endless exams, countless projects, and dashing to meet deadlines. For me, what started as a peaceful, easy fall has quickly turned into a hectic crunch to balance a hundred things at once. With that being said, there has been one thing that has kept me sane and supported throughout this busy period: my village.

There’s my roommate Grace, who practically acts as my personal calendar. There are no missed deadlines or forgotten meetings when I’m lucky enough to have Grace, who cares enough to remember for me.

There’s Lauren, who struggles through plant biology class right by my side every week. The work is hard, but it’s harder not to be in a good mood when sitting with her.

There’s Hannah Lee, who brings light and laughter to my grumpiest mornings. There’s no way to stay stressed with the constant positive energy she brings to our room.

There’s Hannah La, who keeps me grounded, and Penelope, who’s always there to listen. There’s Maryann, who feeds me, and Chantelle, who gives the best advice. There’s my mom, who is always there to answer my constant phone calls, and Caleb, who is always there to encourage me. There’s Sawyer, who motivates me to try my best, and Emily, who reminds me to never take things too seriously.

These are just some of my people, a fraction of my village. Everyone plays a different role, yet I wouldn’t be where I am today without a single one of them. The people in my life have all shown up for me time and time again, reminding me that the only way out of a hard time is through.

However, it’s not enough just to have a village. You also have to be a villager.

Grace is one of the busiest people I know, and still, she always finds a way to be there for me. Lauren takes a large course load, and yet she is always with me in class with a smile on her face. Hannah Lee balances the stress of school and work, and somehow, she always knows exactly what I need and is there in a heartbeat. Everyone has their own hectic lives, but know that if you want support to get through, you also have to give it.

So, I go to Wolfie and Caleb’s kickball games. I help Hannah La make posters for fundraisers and sit in the kitchen with Hannah Lee when she gets home from work to hear about her day. Even in the moments when I am tired, or busy, or feeling lazy, I am still there because they need me as much as I need them.

So, I encourage anyone who is feeling overwhelmed to take a moment to thank their people. We are never really alone in life. Even when it feels that way, we are constantly being supported and uplifted by the little things our people do for us, often without us even realizing it. At the end of the day, it really does take a village to make it through.