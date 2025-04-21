How to Combat Homesickness In College 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Before you can cope, you must first acknowledge your feelings. While this can be uncomfortable and even a little embarrassing, it’s important to remember that you aren’t alone when you’re missing home. Most students, myself included, come to college excited by the glittering possibilities on the horizon. Even if you have truly enjoyed your college experience, it’s also OK to admit that your first semester, or ever your first year, was just as challenging as it was rewarding.

There are a few different strategies I would recommend for moving forward when experiencing homesickness. I have found that establishing a routine is key to making a place feel like home and creating a sense of rhythm and familiarity. Next, explore the campus, decorate your dorm room, and be intentional about reaching out to other students. Chances are, they are likely struggling with the same feelings but don’t have someone to talk with about them.

When you have sufficiently taken care of yourself and established your comfort zone, it’s time to step outside of it. Show up for yourself by being brave and introducing yourself to strangers. Join a club, say hello to your neighbors in the building, or if you’re feeling ambitious, attend a campus event!

Lastly, the main thing to remember is that thanks to the evolution of technology, you have the ability to keep in touch with your family via phone call, text message, or FaceTime even when you’re far from home. I definitely recommend making it a habit to schedule times to talk with family and friends from home however often you need, whether that’s weekly or once a month.

Final reminder: everyone loves getting mail. Putting together a care package for your sibling, sending a hand-written card to your parents telling them how much you love them, or mailing a postcard to your grandparents with an update on how your semester is going will lift their spirits as well as your own.

Feeling homesick and missing family is a natural part of the transition to becoming an adult, and there is no shame in it. We should all be grateful that we have people we love and who love us so much that being away from them makes our hearts heavy, but thankfully there are so many ways we can love them even when we’re away.