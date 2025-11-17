How I’m Getting Through The Last Few Weeks Of The Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we approach the end of this semester, the thought of actually getting everything done gets more and more daunting. This has been the hardest semester of my life, and while the thought of being done is very exciting, I also don’t know how I’ll keep the motivation to get there. Having Thanksgiving break coming up is a blessing but also scary. I don’t know how I’ll get back to work after a whole week off. So, here are a few ways I am getting myself to the finish line.

Doing nothing on the weekends

All I want to do during the week is nothing, so on the weekends, when I actually have the time to do nothing, I am relishing in it. No, I will not be getting out of bed before noon on Saturday and Sunday. I might grab coffee with a friend or run to the store to pick up a few things, but I’m most interested in recharging in my space. I’ve spent the last few weeks really getting my room as cozy as possible, and I have reached a point where I love it so much, I don’t want to leave. So, I don’t! Allowing myself to feel good about doing nothing has been really helpful for me during the week. I actually feel like I got enough down time, so it’s easier to leave my house in the mornings.

Scheduling homework time

Since I don’t have a ton of energy to do much during the week, putting aside a dedicated amount of time to do homework every day is super important. Not falling behind in my classes is just as important as taking care of myself. For a normal week, setting aside about 2 hours a day is just enough to stay on task in my classes. And once I reach that goal, taking some time for myself feels a lot better.

Casual socialization

Seeing my friends is always really important to me, but I don’t have it in me to go out on the weekends. I have been loving more casual, quiet hangouts with my friends. Recently, I went to a coffee shop with my best friend, she read and I crocheted. Even though we were in our own worlds, we still felt like we got some good quality time in while also leaving feeling so much more recharged. We saw each other in class the next day, and it was the most energy either of us have had in weeks. Finding something aligned with your energy level that you can do with your friends is super important. Friends are crucial when getting through hard times.

Treating myself

The last two weeks I have really been leaning into treating myself. Yep, I am getting a maple latte or peppermint mocha every single day. Yeah, I will try a new body spray. I went to the store just to get soap, and of course I also left with a bag of chocolate to snack on. Ooooh, what a cute winter hat, I think it’ll come home with me! I’m not saying we should go full overconsumption mode, but if a fun drink or a new pair of socks is what helps you get through the end of the semester, then so what.

I am so excited for next semester, but getting there feels impossible. However, when I stick to a routine and the things above, it gets a little more possible each day.